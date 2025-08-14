Dan's Power List Raises Thousands for People's Arc of Suffolk

Pictured are Mary Fu, Chief Advancement Officer, People’s Arc of Suffolk; Tonia N. Cimino, Schneps Media; and Power List honoree John McGuigan, Chief Executive Officer, People’s Arc of Suffolk

On Thursday, August 14, Schneps Media presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to People’s Arc of Suffolk, the Charity Partner from the Dan’s Papers Power List in July.

At each event it hosts, Schneps Media selects a Charity Partner to whom all raffle proceeds are donated.

People’s Arc of Suffolk provides dynamic and innovative services where children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are thriving to their fullest potential, joined by their families and circles of support in the person-centered organization.

People’s Arc also received a check in the amount of $4,683, proceeds from the Power List auction by GSM Auctions, Inc.

To learn more about People’s Arc of Suffolk, go to peoplesarc.org.

