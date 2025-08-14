John Turturro Hosts 'Romance & Cigarettes' Screening at Southampton Playhouse

John Turturro, Photo: Ammar Rowaid/PMC, patrickmcmullan.com

Smoke ’em if you got ’em. Veteran actor John Turturro is bringing a special 35mm print of the 2005 cult hit Romance & Cigarettes to the Southampton Playhouse Thursday, August 21. He’ll do a Q and A afterwards with Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Kohn.

“We are committed to celebrating original filmmaking and are thrilled to welcome John,” Kohn says. “Twenty years ago this film redefined what a romance musical could be,” he adds.

Turturro wrote and directed the film. It also stars his cousin and Emmy nominated Aida Turturro who will join in the conversation. She is perhaps best known as Janice Soprano from the HBO mega-hit The Sopranos.

John Turturro has starred in iconic films like The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink and Do the Right Thing. He says he’s pleased this film is having a prestigious showing in the Hamptons. “The big screen is the way it was meant to be seen,” he says. “I was fortunate enough to work with an extraordinary cast. This film is a labor of love exploring the imagination of the working class through music. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate it’s 20th anniversary,” he adds.

The screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at SouthamptonPlayhouse.com.

There’s no smoking in the theater. Romance is limited to your discretion. This latest talent “get” follows Playhouse screenings with Gary Coopers’ daughter, Maria Cooper Janis, Julianne Moore, Jesse Eisenberg, screenwriter Tony Gilroy and Michael J Fox.