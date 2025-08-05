Norah Jones Rocked Montauk Lighthouse for a Good Cause

“I’m going to play ‘Queen of the Ocean’ and I feel like a queen under that lighthouse,” Norah Jones told a sold-out Montauk crowd Saturday night. “I swallowed a bug on the way to the stage,” she admitted.

The laid back, jazz-infused artist with hits like “Come Away with Me” and “Don’t Know Why” blended standards with new material from her recent album Visions. The packed crowd of around 2,000 loved it. And she worked it.

“What did you do today? Jones asked playfully at one point. “Did you surf? I surfed. Well, I tried. I fell down a lot,” she said with a laugh.

The concert raised funds for the privately underwritten Montauk Historical Lighthouse and Museum. Kevin Hart was here a month ago. Acts over the last few years helping the cause have included comedian John Mulaney and local singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

The events are “choreographed” from the bookings to the lawn chairs by Manhattan’s Murmrr Productions. Brian Kelly wrangles the big names. He says they love performing on the intimate stage built for each event. “The ocean as a backdrop and the Hamptons audiences, you can’t beat it,” Kelly said. “It’s a dream for me to work with an artist on her level. And she had a great time. She comes out here every summer to vacation, so it felt natural for her.”

Kelly says Jones surrounds herself with “world-class musicians.” And he’s a fan of the stage with unlimited headroom. “It’s so unique to build this for these events at what’s basically the ‘end’ of New York.”

Among the fans in the crowd were X-Men star James Marsden and Bridgerton topliner Simone Ashley. But Jones was working the room for the rest of the crowd. When someone yelled “Rockaway in the house!” Jones teased saying “You want me to rock you away?” They ate it up.

All the money raised goes to keeping the light on. And the folks behind the effort want to keep doing it.

Kelly says he’s ready. And has ideas. “I would love to get Bob Dylan,” he said with a grin. “My dad made me listen to him. David Byrne would be great. Or Stevie Nicks. I keep getting told I need to bring The Beach Boys here.”

Well, maybe next summer. This time, Montauk Point was “Jones” Beach. And if there was a bug in her throat, it sang beautifully, too.