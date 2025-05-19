Kevin Hart & Norah Jones Playing Montauk Lighthouse This Summer

Kevin Hart and Norah Jones are playing Montauk Lighthouse this summer, Photos: murmrr.com

The Montauk Lighthouse will once again play host to international mega star performers this summer, including arena-filling comedian and movie star Kevin Hart and 10-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones.

While announcing stand-up comedy dates on Monday, May 19, for his Acting My Age tour — in support of his ninth comedy special — the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian and Mark Twain recipient, Kevin Hart, said he will be making a stop in Montauk to perform on July 12 as a special benefit event for the Montauk Point Lighthouse.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. ET at kevinhartnation.com and murmrr.com. Fans can access the venue presale on Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

The Hart event will be a uniquely phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Also announced on Monday, Norah Jones will perform for one night at the Montauk Point Lighthouse on August 2, with proceeds benefiting the Montauk Historical Society. The event will be produced by Murmrr Presents, a New York-based events company that successfully put together last year’s benefit performances by comedian John Mulaney and Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey, as well as the 2023 Rufus Wainwright & Friends concert.

Tickets for Norah Jones will also go on sale to the general public on murmrr.com this Thursday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on August 2 for a pre-celebration with a DJ spinning. There will be food and drinks available before and during the show at 8 p.m.

The Montauk Historical Society is the nonprofit organization that owns the Montauk Point Lighthouse. It costs over $1.5 million a year to run the lighthouse and museum. Special events, like this annual benefit concert, are an essential way to fund programming and maintenance.