Photos: Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala
1 minute 08/08/2025
Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley
Sidny Baltrusaitus, Jill Kumor, Dominique Zappia, Kayla Miklas
Ana Martins, Jean Shafiroff, Maryann Grisz
Beth Stern, Whitney Casey, Dr. Jennifer Jablow
Beth Stern
Brandon Perez, Victoria Bijou, Mark Masone
Chris Teakle
Dale Schlater, Parrie Brown, Michael Gerazounis
Devorah Rose
Jackie Nunez, Cindy Pavia
Jill Rappaport, Christie Brinkley,Chevy Chase.Cydney Chase, guest, Jayni Chase, Beth Stern
Kathy Prounis, Othon Prounis
Lane Craft, Chita Craft, Devorah Rose, David Krieger, Ashley Sloan, Jonathan Sloan
Lo Kennaugh
Meredith Marks, Elena Terrones, Luann de Lesseps
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation hosted its Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala on Saturday in Bridgehampton. The evening honored actor, director, and animal advocate Allison Eastwood with the 2025 Animal Welfare Honoree award. Jayni and Chevy Chase received the Compassion to Action Award, presented by Christie Brinkley, for their dedication to animal rescue. The event brought together supporters, animal lovers, and celebrities to raise essential funds for SASF rescue and adoption programs.