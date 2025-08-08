Event & Party Photos

Photos: Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala

By
1 minute 08/08/2025
Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley

Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley

Rob Rich
Sidny Baltrusaitus, Jill Kumor, Dominique Zappia, Kayla Miklas

Sidny Baltrusaitus, Jill Kumor, Dominique Zappia, Kayla Miklas

Rob Rich
Ana Martins, Jean Shafiroff, Maryann Grisz

Ana Martins, Jean Shafiroff, Maryann Grisz

Rob Rich
Beth Stern, Whitney Casey, Dr. Jennifer Jablow

Beth Stern, Whitney Casey, Dr. Jennifer Jablow

Rob Rich
Beth Stern

Beth Stern

Rob Rich
Brandon Perez, Victoria Bijou, Mark Masone

Brandon Perez, Victoria Bijou, Mark Masone

Rob Rich
Chris Teakle

Chris Teakle

Rob Rich
Dale Schlater, Parrie Brown, Michael Gerazounis

Dale Schlater, Parrie Brown, Michael Gerazounis

Rob Rich
Devorah Rose

Devorah Rose

Rob Rich
Jackie Nunez, Cindy Pavia

Jackie Nunez, Cindy Pavia

Rob Rich
Jill Rappaport, Christie Brinkley,Chevy Chase.Cydney Chase, guest, Jayni Chase, Beth Stern

Jill Rappaport, Christie Brinkley,Chevy Chase.Cydney Chase, guest, Jayni Chase, Beth Stern

Rob Rich
Kathy Prounis, Othon Prounis

Kathy Prounis, Othon Prounis

Rob Rich
Lane Craft, Chita Craft, Devorah Rose, David Krieger, Ashley Sloan, Jonathan Sloan

Lane Craft, Chita Craft, Devorah Rose, David Krieger, Ashley Sloan, Jonathan Sloan

Rob Rich
Lo Kennaugh

Lo Kennaugh

Rob Rich
Meredith Marks, Elena Terrones, Luann de Lesseps

Meredith Marks, Elena Terrones, Luann de Lesseps

Rob Rich
Sidny Baltrusaitus, Jill Kumor, Dominique Zappia, Kayla Miklas

Sidny Baltrusaitus, Jill Kumor, Dominique Zappia, Kayla Miklas

Rob Rich

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation hosted its Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala on Saturday in Bridgehampton. The evening honored actor, director, and animal advocate Allison Eastwood with the 2025 Animal Welfare Honoree award. Jayni and Chevy Chase received the Compassion to Action Award, presented by Christie Brinkley, for their dedication to animal rescue. The event brought together supporters, animal lovers, and celebrities to raise essential funds for SASF rescue and adoption programs.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events