Photos: Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation hosted its Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala on Saturday in Bridgehampton. The evening honored actor, director, and animal advocate Allison Eastwood with the 2025 Animal Welfare Honoree award. Jayni and Chevy Chase received the Compassion to Action Award, presented by Christie Brinkley, for their dedication to animal rescue. The event brought together supporters, animal lovers, and celebrities to raise essential funds for SASF rescue and adoption programs.