Project Most Hosted Building Blocks for the Future
1 minute 08/22/2025
Amy Levin Schaefer, Marilyn Stevenson, Jennifer Adler
Zaina and Victor Dellaquila
The Sturm Family
The Leland Family
Susan Rosenbaum, Lynn Zucker, Randi Dickson, Susan Ehrlich
Ron and Michelle Johns
Rebecca Morgan Taylor
Paul and Susana Del Favero
Martha Stotsky, Loretta K. Davis and Rebecca, Morgan Taylor, Keith Leaf
Katharine Inga
John McGovern, Joanna Froschl, Cindy and Joe Realmuto, Dominick Stanzione
Debra and Joe Vasso
Colton and Dallas Smith
Carly Drew and Bam Martin
Bobbi Braun, Michael Cinque, Alex Prime, Mitchell Myrin
Project MOST held its Building Blocks Summer Benefit at Moby’s in East Hampton. The event honored Cindy and Joe Realmuto for their dedication to youth enrichment. Proceeds will support scholarships and creative learning programs for East End families.