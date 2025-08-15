Road Trip Chef Mike Artist Is Coming to Dan's White Party

Road Trip Chef Mike Artist

Road Trip Chef Mike Artist will be serving delicious eats at Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust, the summer’s most glamorous tradition, now making its North Fork debut at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead this Saturday, August 16. It’s your last chance to party with Dan’s Taste this season, so enjoy an unforgettable night under the stars.

We spoke to Mike the Artist about why he loves being a chef, who he’d want to cook for and what he’s serving at Dan’s White Party.

A Chat with Road Trip Chef Mike Artist

What do you love most about being chef?

I love that I can bring people together with my food, I can put smiles on faces through tastebuds and expression. Thusly, I love how I can express myself artistically through food.

If you could cook for anyone (alive or dead) who would you want to cook for and why?

My parents who has passed away, I know I’m giving them a beautiful show while they are up in heaven but I know they would be proud of what I’ve accomplished if they would of eaten my food for sure.

What is one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

My last name is really Artist not just a social media handle or stage name. I also been to France, London & Italy where I not only learned they’re culture but there cooking styles as well and it has shaped the way I cook with my on cooking style.

The life of a chef is hard. What do you do to re-energize yourself?

Hit the gym three to four days a week and taking my puppy for long walks.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Smoked ribs with a plum and lavender chutney; smoked duck with a creamsicle glaze and a fennel and blood orange salad; and goat cheese balls with elderflower honey.