Soul to Table: Rustan Lundstrum Brings Family Tradition to Theodore Roosevelt Park with The Sandbox

Rustun Lundstrum

For Rustan Lundstrum, opening The Sandbox at Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay isn’t just another business venture — it’s a homecoming decades in the making. The celebrated Long Island restaurateur, known for The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach, Coach Meeting House, and Cooper Bluff, is bringing his latest concept to the very place that shaped his childhood and ignited his lifelong passion for hospitality.

“Theodore Roosevelt Beach and the Natural Springs were literally my backyard growing up in the Oyster Bay area,” Lundstrum reflects. “This was my playground as a kid, and now it’s where I bring my own children every day. There’s something magical about one of Long Island’s best beaches—it holds incredible sentimental value for our family.”

The restaurant business isn’t just Lundstrum’s career; it’s woven into the fabric of his family’s DNA. His grandfather ran a restaurant for 50 years, followed by his father’s 30-year tenure in the industry. “I started working when I was just 11 years old,” Lundstrum says. “The hospitality gene runs deep in our family, and I’ve been fortunate to make it my life’s work.”

This multi-generational experience has shaped Lundstrum’s vision for The Sandbox—creating a fun, laid-back, casual place where families can gather over good food, just as his own family has done for decades at Theodore Roosevelt Beach.

Partnering once again with John Perfetti, Lundstrum is transforming the modern Town of Oyster Bay concession into a lively, family-friendly waterfront venue that elevates the traditional beach dining experience.

“We are ecstatic to see The Sandbox concept come to fruition, bringing a variety of summertime favorites to one of Long Island’s longstanding parks,” says Perfetti. “With the success of The Sunset Club, we are thrilled to open another great option on the beach.”

The Sandbox showcases an innovative approach to concession dining, featuring rotating food truck vendors alongside classic beach fare. Taco Tuesdays come courtesy of Roadside Empanadas and Tacos, while weekends feature Patrizia’s specialties. Daily offerings include traditional favorites like hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and sandwiches—perfect for families seeking familiar comfort foods.

Understanding Long Island’s summer needs, The Sandbox offers an impressive array of cooling treats. Milkshakes, Dole Whip, and soft serve provide classic relief, while the dedicated slushie window serves up creative concoctions like Fire Island Rocket Fuel and Cucumber Mango Mojito—sure to become instant summer favorites.

The beverage program reflects Lundstrum’s commitment to quality, featuring Pacifico on tap and Hampton Water Wine (created by Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse). Sun Cruiser Iced Teas round out the refreshing options, while a full coffee bar serves everything from classic Americanos and Cappuccinos to trendy Dubai lattes for those seeking their caffeine fix.

The Sandbox’s design emphasizes accessibility and comfort, featuring planters, picnic tables, benches, and cheerful pink umbrellas that create an inviting atmosphere for families. The space embodies Lundstrum’s philosophy of creating environments where memories are made—much like the countless memories he’s created at this very beach with his own children.

Located at 63 Larrabee Avenue in the heart of Oyster Bay, The Sandbox operates seven days a week from Memorial day to Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting. For Lundstrum, bringing this concept to the place where his own love for hospitality was nurtured represents the perfect fusion of personal passion and professional expertise.

“This isn’t just about serving food,” Lundstrum explains. “It’s about creating a place where families can make the same kind of memories I made here as a child—and continue to make with my own kids. That’s what real hospitality is all about.”

The Sandbox at Theodore Roosevelt Park opens the first week of August and is ready to welcome a new generation of beachgoers to one of Long Island’s most treasured destinations.

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.