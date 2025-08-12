Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine Chef Jose Castillo will be serving up delicious Mexican bites at Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust, the summer’s most glamorous tradition, now making its North Fork debut at RGNY Vineyard in Riverhead this Saturday, August 16. It’s your last chance to party with Dan’s Taste this season, so enjoy an unforgettable night under the stars.

We spoke to Castillo about his career, food trends and what he’s serving at Dan’s White Party.

A Chat with Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine Chef Jose Castillo

How did you get into this line of work?

Cooking with my grandma.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

People’s satisfaction.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Mexican cuisine.

My family restaurant.

What is your comfort food and why?

Mexican, fresh and authentic.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Chicken mole.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Pork tacos.