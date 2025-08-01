Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, August 1–7, 2025

The beach is the best family summertime hangout spot.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, August 1–7, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Drama with Your Mama, Broadway Bigs!

Friday, August 1, 1 p.m.

Your little thespian in grades K-3 can build confidence through storytelling, acting, music, and dance at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration is required.

48455 Middle Road, Southold. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Weekend Wonder Camp Featuring Colorful Gnome House and Sundials

Saturday, August 2, 9 a.m.

Your little adventurer, ages 5-12, can choose from one of three half-day or full-day time slots to make a sweet gnome house out of gingerbread and icing and build and decorate a sundial! They will need to bring a snack and/or lunch.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-204-8053, projectmost.org

Millipede Ambassador Story Hour

Saturday, August 2, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a story hour in the Quogue Wildlife Refuge Nature Center including simple craft and visit from a Giant African Millipede! Admission is $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Marine Biology & Bird-Watching Cruise

Saturday, August 2, 10 a.m.

Learn about marine life, birds, and more with biologists and naturalists from SOFO and Stony Brook University. Advanced reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-903-7217, sofo.org

Fink’s Melon Fest

Weekends in August Through Labor Day

Your little farmers can enjoy hayrides, jump pillows, live music, tricycles, and play areas while parents check out food vendors and fresh watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew. Don’t miss Fink’s homemade watermelon sorbet.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band

Tuesday, August 5, 9:30 a.m.

Your little musician, ages 0-3, can enjoy music, instruments, movement, and more under the tnt at the Southampton Arts Center! Tickets are $50.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Kidfest: The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band

Wednesday, August 6, 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss all of your favorite Disney hit songs, dazzling costumes, dancing, and a rockin’ good time at Guild Hall! A cookie decorating class with folks from Citarella will take place at 3:30 p.m., and is included in $25 ticket.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Kids’ Milling Activity & Demo at the Mill

Thursday, August 7, 11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to learn about milling with your kiddos at the Water Mill Museum!

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Wilderness Wanderings

Thursday, August 7, 6 p.m.

Let your kiddo, ages 5-8, explore Sylvester Manor Farms while hunting for sunset creatures! After the activity, they will cook hot dogs and s’mores, as well as hear a story. This week’s theme is Scientific Senses. It’s a drop-off program that ends at 8 p.m. Tickets are $108.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Buddhaberry

Get your summer on with frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies, bubble tea, waffles, and crepes at Buddhaberry, which has locations in Sag Harbor and Southampton.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com/menu

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Thursdays.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy a beautiful day on the water with your kiddos on the Greenport Carousel in Mitchell Park in Greenport! The attraction was recently reopened. While you’re there, enjoy ice cream or lunch on the water. The carousel is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each ride is $3.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

Lavender by The Bay

Bring your kids in to experience Lavender fields in full bloom in Calverton or East Moriches! A gift shop with lavender treats is available.

7540 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com

Puff & Putt

Don’t miss mini-golf, boat rentals, kayaks, canoes, paddle boarding, an arcade, and more all summer in Montauk!

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library, and a gift shop.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Sagg Main Beach

Bring your kiddos to this beautiful beach for lifeguards, volleyball, fishing, surfing, and more in Sagaponack! A parking permit is required, or you can bike or Uber to the popular location.

1200 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. southamptontownny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/638/Beach-Parking-Information-and-Facilities–Parks-Map-PDF

Sylvester Manor Farm Trails

Don’t miss the public trails at Sylvester Manor Farms, which are open to the public from dawn to dusk. You’ll view forests, shorefronts, and vistas with your little explorers. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Tick Tock Mini-Golf

Don’t miss mini-golf at The Drosses Motel, complete with an Asian-inspired snack bar.

69125 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com/featuring

