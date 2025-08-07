Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, August 8-14, 2025

It’s the final month of high season in the Hamptons – don’t miss out on evenings like this.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, August 8-14, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

LP Giobbi

Friday, August 8, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this classically-trained pianist turned American DJ and movie producer at The Surf Lodge. General admission, deck tables, and beach tables are available.

83 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-483-5045, thesurflodge.com

Hamptons Dance Project

Friday-Sunday, August 8-10

Don’t miss world-class dance performances at The Fireplace Lodge overlooking Gardiners Bay in Springs! For the first time, Hamptons Dance Project will also be offering a Summer Intensive for dancers ages 12-16 beginning August 11.

Fireplace Lodge, Springs. 917-821-5732, hamptonsdanceproject.org

Hannah Berner

Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this New York Times bestselling author and stand-up comedian at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! $1 for each ticket will be donated to the Southampton Animal Shelter.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Emily Hopkins at Pollock Krasner House

Saturday, August 9, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this electro-accoustic harpist who mixes classical sounds with electronic side effects at the Pollack-Krasner House! Ticketholders will receive a copy of Hopkins’ new album.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org

MURMRR Presents: Rufus Wainwright

Saturday, August 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter who has collaborated with artists like Elton John, Joni Mitchell, and Brandi Carlile live at Canoe Place! All ticketholders are welcome to attend the pre-show party in the Rotunda that includes DJ sets, cocktails, and an à la carte menu. You can also make it a weekend by booking overnight accommodations.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Sunset Music–Rob Europe

Sunday, August 10, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss live music from singer/songwriter Rob Europe, wines by the glass or bottle, food in to-go containers, and a beautiful Sagaponack sunset at Wolffer Estates! Music ends at sunset.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

MURMRR Presents: Modi: Laugh Away Summer Camp 2025 Tour

Sunday, August 10, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this Israeli-American stand-up comedian and actor voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by the Hollywood Reporter! As with all shows at Canoe Place, ticketholders are welcome to attend the pre-show party.

}239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Sublime Laments: Hummel/Watkins/Brahms

Sunday, August 10, 6 p.m.

Enjoy masterpieces of classical music such as the Hummel Septet No. 1 in d minor with the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Society! Tickets begin at $50. Students are $10.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6368, bcmf.org

An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi

Sunday, August 10, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this one-night-only opportunity to hear designer, actor, host, writer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi at Guild Hall! He will be joined by a six-piece jazz band and will present an eclectic songbook. Tickets begin at $25.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Smith & Watt Steakhouse

Sunday, August 10, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, and special guests at The Stephen Talkhouse!

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

An Evening with Matisyahu

Monday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the Grammy-nominated singer of hits like “One Day” live at the Stephen Talkhouse! A VIP meet-and-greet experience is available.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Harlem Gospel Choir

Monday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the electric contemporary gospel, jazz, and blues of the Harlem Gospel Choir live at the Bay Street Theater!

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

One Funny Lisa Marie

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm.

Don’t miss summer comedy with Lisa Marie Riley live at The Clubhouse! You can talk to her in person at the post-show meet-and-greet. The event is for guests ages sixteen and over.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Bonnie & Clyde the Musical

Through August 24

Don’t miss this compelling musical about two small-town kids who craved adventure and became a notorious duo at The Bay Street Theater! The performance includes a score by Frank Wildhorn and Don Black.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Full Sturgeon Moon Hike

Saturday, August 9, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a leisurely-paced hike through the open-field trails and learn about the Sturgeon Moon, so named because sturgeon were readily caught in August. The event is co-sponsored by SOFO and the Long Pond Greenbelt.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-903-7217, sofo.org

Wildlife Hikers Club

Wednesday, August 13, 10 a.m.

Enjoy an educational walk through Quogue Wildlife Refuge with Hampton Bays Librarian Stephen. Be sure to pre-register and dress for outdoor terrain.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Concerts in the Park: Rum Punch Mafia

Wednesday, August 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy some of your favorite reggae music at Agawam Park! Be sure to bring your blanket or chair.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. scc-arts.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Hampton Vintage

Saturday and Sunday, August 9 and 10, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss one-of-a-kind finds at the Sag Harbor Old Whalers Church on Saturday and the Montauk Second House Museum on Sunday! Find handmade treasures, vintage clothing, jewelry, and accessories. The events are free and open to the public.

44 Union Street, Sag Harbor. hamptonvintage.com

Long Island’s Tropical Drifters

Tuesday, August 12, 6:30 p.m.

Learn about the fish, crabs, shrimp, and other colorful creatures of the Caribbean that pay a visit to Long Island’s waters during the summer with Chris Paparo, “The Fish Guy.” Tickets are $5.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Electric Feminine: A Summer Dance and Fitness Series with Live Drumming by RitmoFit XP

Tuesday, August 12, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an energetic workout with rhythm, movement, and connection at the Southampton Arts Center! Tickets are $55.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Wags & Pups: The Art of Rescue

Wednesday, August 13, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this visit by Wags & Walks at the Clubhouse, in which you’ll meet adoptable dogs and enjoy pet portraits, gifts, crafts, balloon art, treats, and more. The event is family-friendly.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Pen to Paper: Join Us at the Writing Table

Thursday, August 14, 4 p.m.

Join Cultivate Apothecary at The Baker House 1650! You’ll learn about mindful journaling and be introduced to the Awaken Day Serum.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

East End Sound Map: Cal Fish, Becca Rodriquez, and One Landscape

On view from August 7-10

Don’t miss this four-day installation featuring materials and recordings from across East Hampton at Duck Creek! You’ll discover paper-based work, soft sculpture, and sound sculpture. Enjoy a tribute to composer and East Hampton resident Stephen Dickman on Saturday evening.

127 Squaw Road, East Hampton. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org

East End Photographers “Chasing the Light”

On view from August 10

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this exciting exhibition of light-based photography by East End photographers at the Water Mill Museum. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, July 26, at 4 p.m.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Stones

On view from September 20

Don’t miss this exhibition of lithographs created by poet Frank O’Hara and artist Larry Rivers at The Pollack-Krasner House. On August 9, the exhibit will take place at the same time as the Emily Hopkins concert.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org

Beyond the Present: Collecting For the Future

On view from September 27

Don’t miss this first week to check out this new exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center featuring the art collection of Christine Mack. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 26, at 5 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Uncommon Ground Sculpture Exhibition

Through October 7

Don’t miss sculptures by internationally recognized artists at Bridge Gardens! An artists’ reception will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 5 p.m.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Upside Down Zebra: An Exhibition

Through February 15, 2026

Don’t miss this exhibition spanning six indoor galleries at The Watermill Center! It features 900 pieces of children’s artwork from the Rhoda Kellogg International Child Art Collection alongside the works of over 35 contemporary artists.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

