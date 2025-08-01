Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, August 1-6, 2025

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, August 1-6, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Lady Blues Saxophone Quartet at Floyd Memorial Library

Friday, August 1, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss jazz, blues, swing, classical, and contemporary tunes with unique and entertaining instrumentation from the Lady Blues Saxophone Quartet!

539 1st Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

The Lords of 52nd Street

Friday, August 1, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the band that backed up Billy Joel on albums like “Turnstiles” and “The Stranger” live at The Suffolk! They’ll be playing all your favorite hits. Tickets begin at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

Saturday, August 2, 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the catchy folk and rock tunes of Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks under the stars at The Custer Observatory! Tickets are $25, and kiddos ages 16 and under are free. Be sure to bring your blanket or chair.

1115 Main Bayview Avenue, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Hoo Doo Loungers at Mitchell Park

Monday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the classic soul grooves of Hoo Doo Loungers at Mitchell Park in Greenport! The concert is free, but bring your blanket or chair.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/calendar/event/dances-in-the-park-at-mitchell-park-5

Sangria Tuesdays with Erin Chase

Tuesday, August 5, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss the pop-rock sounds of Erin Chase while enjoying vineyard sunset views, pizzas, sangria, and wines by the glass and bottle at Pindar Vineyards.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Wine Down Wednesdays: Jay Shepard & Nice Buns Food Truck

Wednesday, August 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this singer/songwriter and tasty sliders from Nice Buns Food Truck at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Wednesday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this energetic British blues-rock sensation live at The Suffolk! Tickets begin at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Alive on 25

Friday, August 1, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss music on multiple stages, street vendors, outdoor dining, craft beverages, karaoke, a car show, ax throwing, pickleball, and non-stop fun in downtown Riverhead.

Downtown Riverhead. aliveon25.org

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, August 1, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Yoga in the Garden

Saturday, August 2, 8:30 a.m.

Stretch, pose, and breathe your way to better health in the elegant garden of the Landcraft Garden Foundation every Saturday in the summer! Drop-in classes are $25, and you’ll need to bring your own yoga mat.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7296, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Tai Chi at Mitchell Park

Saturday, August 2, 9 a.m.

Bring your mat to Mitchell Park every Saturday at 9 a.m. through the end of October! You’ll build balance, flexibility, and strength while enjoying the beautiful view. No registration is required.

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday, August 2, 10 a.m.

Experience the North Fork on two wheels while enjoying privileged access to vineyards, olive oil and vinegar tastings, and visits to local farm stands with East End Bike Tours.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Tent Week! Rolling Into Summer with Holly Cronin

Friday, August 1, 1 p.m.

Learn to customize your own roll-on fragrance with Holly Cronin and the Shelter Island Library! The event will take place under the tent of the American Legion Hall.

281 School Street, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor: Paradise Lost Tour

Sunday, August 3, 10 a.m.

View the sculptures of Sylvester Manor with curator Tom Cugliani! Event is free, pre-registration is recommended.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Detour VI Summer Art Exhibit

Through August 24

Don’t miss works from East End artists working across a variety of mediums and techniques across two galleries in downtown Riverhead! Artists include Rick Brosen, Marc Dalessio, Eric Dever, and Francine Fleisher.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Postcards from the Rock

Through September 2025

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out this new exhibition at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company featuring the abstract works of Gavin Zeigler, a Shelter Island-based artist who uses found objects such as pennies and keys in his work. An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 18, from 7-9 p.m.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club

Through September 14

Don’t miss this exhibit celebrating the history of sailing in Southold in the Main Gallery at The Maple Lane Complex of the Southold Historical Society. The exhibit will be open on weekends from 1-4 p.m.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

