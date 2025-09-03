Your 2025 East End Apple Picking Guide

Where will you take the family apple picking this year? Find out here.

When the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change, we know what it’s time for: apple season! Although summer may be officially over, we have all the more time for memories in the orchard picking apples with our loved ones. After fun in the sun winds down, autumn adventures are beginning, and the perfect place to start is the apple orchard!

With tons of orchards lining the East End, it may be hard to navigate where you will find the perfect apples for all of your fall treats. Here is a guide to the best local orchards where you can harvest amazing fall memories!

2025 East End Apple Picking Guide

Lewin Farms

Lewin Farms has a multitude of U-Pick options from May to October. Ranging from apples to raspberries, enjoy picking a variety of fruits depending on the time of year. Fields are generally open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with apple season lasting from late August to late October. If you attend in September or October, you can also enjoy their seasonal corn maze.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm

Windy Acres boasts a U-Pick apple orchard opening in August. Prices start at $15.99 per person for a ¼ peck bag, along with additional perks including a wagon ride to the orchard and photo opportunities. The farm also offers fun activities such as caramel apple decorating and pumpkin painting classes, beginning at the end of August on weekends for a limited time.

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton, 631-727-4554, windyacresfarmstand.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Wickham’s Fruit Farm has tons of U-Pick options including apples, strawberries, cherries, and blueberries depending on the time of year. Fields are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays from June to October, depending on fruit availability. It is recommended that you call ahead before attending the farm, in order to make sure your fruit picking needs will be met.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Apple picking at Hanks Pumpkintown is an unforgettable experience that will be available on October 3, 4, and 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Prices begin at $32 to pick a one peck bag, which is around 10 pounds of apples, with a maximum of four people per bag. They offer a wide variety of apples including McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, and Cameo.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Farm

Milk Pail Farm is generally open for apple picking from Labor Day Weekend till October, open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. At the farm, you can pick a plethora of goods including apples, pumpkins, squash, and gourds. A ½ bushel bag, around 20 pounds, can house up to 50 apples and admits six people into the orchard. This costs around $53 for cash and $55.65 for credit, all for a memorable experience at the farm.

1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, milk-pail.com

Breeze Hill Farm

With 30 acres of orchard and 26 varieties of apples, Breeze Hill Farm hosts one of the largest selections on the East End. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day besides Tuesday and Wednesday, the farm offers apples ranging from Fuji to Granny Smith. They also offer a farm stand where you can purchase delicious apple cider donuts or fresh produce.

31215 County Road 48 Peconic, breezehillfarmpreserve.com

Woodside Orchards

Woodside Orchards has an amazing U-Pick Orchard open in September till October. The Jamesport location is cash only and is open solely on weekends, whereas the Aquebouge location picks weekdays only accepting cash or card. Bags are peck, costing $20 and holding up to 12 pounds of apples.

729 Main Road, Aquebogue and 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport, 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Harbes Farm and Orchard

Harbes Farm and Orchard hosts over 27 varieties of apples, with their orchard opening Labor Day Weekend. They have three orchard admission levels, the first being Apple Outing Special. This includes a 3 pound bag for apple picking, access to their Apple Express tractor pulled wagon, along with access to live music they offer on weekends and holidays The next level is the combo value pass, which has the same perks as the Apple Outing Special, along with access to their Robin Hood Trivia Challenge Maze. Finally, there is the Apple Lovers Big Bag Special, which includes the entire Combo Value pass plus a large 12-pound apple picking bag.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com