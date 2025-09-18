Sunflower Benefit Blooms in Southampton for ACE

Larry and Ginger Leeds Rob Rich Bonnie-Pfeifer Evans, Jan Haber Rob Rich Dale Schlather, Rene Schlather, Matthew Gibson, Stephanie-Rader Rob Rich Henry Buhl Rob Rich Gloria Myers, Alex Donner Rob Rich Leesa Rowland Rob Rich Sandra Sanches, Constantin Ricks and Ricks, Korbinian Ludwig Rob Rich Sandra Sanches, Henry Bull, Rene Schlather Rob Rich

The Sunflower Benefit honored Henry Buhl and supported ACE Programs for the Homeless. The day featured a lively pickleball tournament and an evening of cocktails, dinner, and live music, all celebrating ACE’s mission of empowering New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.