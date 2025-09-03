Aerin Lauder, the founder of the luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, invites readers into a world where beauty, memory and meaning meet in every petal in her latest book, Living with Flowers. In a recent exclusive interview about the book, it became clear that this is far more than a coffee-table collection of pretty arrangements; rather, it is a deeply personal project rooted in her family traditions, nature and her travels, offering an intimate exploration of how flowers can shape the way we live.

Living with Flowers is a love letter to the ways flowers shape our homes, mark our milestones and infuse everyday life with meaning. Drawing on the “Victorian-era tradition of speaking with flowers,” Lauder weaves together seasonal inspiration, personal memories and approachable ideas for incorporating blooms into everything from a breezy Hamptons dinner party to a cozy winter table. Whether the flowers come from your own garden, a roadside farm stand or the manicured beds of a conservancy, Lauder shows how flowers, when chosen thoughtfully, can speak volumes.

Lauder’s passion for flowers began at home. She dedicated the book to her mother, who filled her childhood with thoughtful floral touches such as mini potted geraniums as party favors at her birthday celebrations, or a bouquet waiting for her after business trips. Her grandmother, Estée, on the other hand, left a floral imprint through fragrance. “My earliest memory of my grandmother was the way she smelled,” Lauder recalls. “When she was working on the ‘Beautiful’ fragrance, I was immediately greeted by the smell of rose, lily, and tuberose… [when] getting into the car with Estée… [They] are still three of my favorite flowers.”

For Lauder, the writing process was full of discovery. “I learned a lot about the meaning of flowers, the different symbolism and how the language of different blooms can be incorporated into everyday life,” she shares. She now chooses blooms with intention—pink roses for happiness, red for love and white for new beginnings. “There is so much more to flowers than their physical beauty,” she notes.

The book is filled with lush photography, personal stories and ideas designed to make floral design feel approachable and meaningful. “Flowers do not have to involve complicated arrangements or rules,” she says. “This book is about simple, elegant ways to incorporate flowers into your home and lifestyle.”

Living with Flowers also encourages thinking beyond the vase. Lauder’s book invites readers to see flowers not just as table centerpieces, but as an ever-present part of life. “Flowers can be a beautiful pattern for wallpaper, hand-painted details on tableware or a note in your favorite fragrance,” Lauder shares. She calls these “forever flowers,” encompassing everything from porcelain blooms to painted plates.

For Lauder, Hamptons summer floral design is all about reflecting the season and the setting. “There is nothing better than flowers that are local and in-season,” she says. “In the summertime, especially in Long Island, my floral arrangements convey that organic, country feel.”

That might mean cutting flowers straight from her garden in Southampton or strolling to a local farm stand for stems gathered from a nearby wildflower field. “Colorful cosmos are always a favorite,” she adds. For inspiration beyond her own backyard, she turns to the Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack. “From the colorful palette to the mixed wildflowers and organic sensibility, there is always something new to discover there.”

For Hamptons hosts looking to elevate their summer gatherings, Lauder offers a simple tip from her grandmother: “One exquisite flower in a simple container can be as magnificent as a roomful of flowers” she reflects. It’s an approach that makes the beauty of flowers accessible and easy, even for those who shy away from elaborate arrangements.

Whether it’s a handful of cosmos from a Sagaponack field or a single bud, Living with Flowers reminds us that blooms can carry memories, tell stories and connect us to the land, the seasons and the people we love.