Amber Waves Hoedown Fundraiser

The Amber Waves community came together over the weekend in Amagansett for the annual Hoedown Fundraiser. Guests kicked up their boots to live music, enjoyed line dancing, and savored local food. The beloved summer tradition raised funds to support Amber Waves’ mission of feeding families and training the next generation of farmers through its apprenticeship program.