Event & Party Photos

Amber Waves Hoedown Fundraiser

By
1 minute 09/11/2025
Amber Waves Co-Founder Katie Baldwin

Richard Lewin
Barbara Borsack, Bess Rattray

Richard Lewin
CC and The Boys

Richard Lewin
Claudine Nayan

Richard Lewin
George and Josh Martin, Roy Dalene, Amanda Merrow

Richard Lewin
Ian Burge, David Gaviola, Brianne Costello

Richard Lewin
Jen Terry, Jim and Corey Walker, Toni Haber, Mike and Anna Fisher, Heath Terry

Richard Lewin
Jennifer Ford

Richard Lewin
Jess Shulman, Katie Lubbe

Richard Lewin
Jon Giraldo, Madison Giraldo, Katie Baldwin, Kristina Unker

Richard Lewin
Justin Finney

Richard Lewin
Maya Lee, Alec Judelson, Sophia Longas, Natalie McGrath, Jacob Judelson

Richard Lewin
Michael and Anna Fisher, Vera Loginova, Elena Dobson

Richard Lewin
Nick Wetzel, Cynthia Pai, Courtney Garneau

Richard Lewin
Sam Shaffer, Michael Flannery, Akime Brown, Alicia Liu, Melissa Cuomo

Richard Lewin
Seamus Barth, Zanzy Rice-Reeves, Olivia Glass

Richard Lewin
Ted and Barbara Borsack

Richard Lewin

The Amber Waves community came together over the weekend in Amagansett for the annual Hoedown Fundraiser. Guests kicked up their boots to live music, enjoyed line dancing, and savored local food. The beloved summer tradition raised funds to support Amber Waves’ mission of feeding families and training the next generation of farmers through its apprenticeship program.

