Amber Waves Hoedown Fundraiser
1 minute 09/11/2025
Amber Waves Co-Founder Katie Baldwin
Barbara Borsack, Bess Rattray
CC and The Boys
Claudine Nayan
George and Josh Martin, Roy Dalene, Amanda Merrow
Ian Burge, David Gaviola, Brianne Costello
Jen Terry, Jim and Corey Walker, Toni Haber, Mike and Anna Fisher, Heath Terry
Jennifer Ford
Jess Shulman, Katie Lubbe
Jon Giraldo, Madison Giraldo, Katie Baldwin, Kristina Unker
Justin Finney
Maya Lee, Alec Judelson, Sophia Longas, Natalie McGrath, Jacob Judelson
Michael and Anna Fisher, Vera Loginova, Elena Dobson
Nick Wetzel, Cynthia Pai, Courtney Garneau
Sam Shaffer, Michael Flannery, Akime Brown, Alicia Liu, Melissa Cuomo
Seamus Barth, Zanzy Rice-Reeves, Olivia Glass
Ted and Barbara Borsack
The Amber Waves community came together over the weekend in Amagansett for the annual Hoedown Fundraiser. Guests kicked up their boots to live music, enjoyed line dancing, and savored local food. The beloved summer tradition raised funds to support Amber Waves’ mission of feeding families and training the next generation of farmers through its apprenticeship program.