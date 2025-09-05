East Hampton

ARF Hosts Bow Wow Meow Ball

By
1 minute 09/05/2025
Sissy Bohlen and Loretta Davis

Lisa Tamburini
Christina Pashayan, Ashley Medici

Lisa Tamburini
Ralph Gibson and James V. Wright

Lisa Tamburini
Olivia and Delfina Chantecaille with Valor

Lisa Tamburini
Nona and Isabel Schor

Lisa Tamburini
Nathan Bernstein, Katharina Otto-Bernstein, Sissi Bohlen, Lisa McCarthy, Alex Papachristidis, Shahab and Libby Karmley

Lisa Tamburini
Nan Bush and Bruce Weber

Lisa Tamburini
Mike Franzino, Richard McCabe, Rebecca Ibel

Lisa Tamburini
Maximilian Eicke and Irina Kro Eicke

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa McCarthy, Zach Siegel, Kim Nichols

Lisa Tamburini
Kim Heirston and Kathy Prounis

Lisa Tamburini
Kathy Rayner and Bradley Lander

Lisa Tamburini
Juan Carlos Menendez, Peter Marino, John Paulson, Alina de Alimeda

Lisa Tamburini
Juan Carlos Menendez, Peter Marino

Patrick McMullan
John Paulson and Alina de Almeida

Lisa Tamburini
John Madere and Linda Decker

Lisa Tamburini
Jamie Berger and Kim Nichols

Lisa Tamburini
Jackie Koenigsberg, Bill McCuddy, Sue Kort

Lisa Tamburini
Isabelle Trapness Marino and Lisa McCarthy

Lisa Tamburini
Frank Morgan, Brent Feigenbaum, Fritz Brugeve, Mitch Draizin

Lisa Tamburini
Elias Weiss Friedman with Nala

Lisa Tamburini
Chuck and Ellen Scarborough

Lisa Tamburini
Candy Udell and Sienna Alper

Lisa Tamburini
Bruce Weber and Nan Bush

Lisa Tamburini
Andy Sabin and Vivi Zhou

Lisa Tamburini
Alex Papachristidis and Scott Nelson

Lisa Tamburini

ARF of the Hamptons hosted its annual Bow Wow Meow Ball at the William P. Rayner Training Center in East Hampton.  The event honored Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award for 25 years of devoted support. More than 400 guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner by Olivier Cheng, and dancing to DJ Othello, all to benefit ARF’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats and dogs in need.

