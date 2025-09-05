ARF Hosts Bow Wow Meow Ball

ARF of the Hamptons hosted its annual Bow Wow Meow Ball at the William P. Rayner Training Center in East Hampton. The event honored Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award for 25 years of devoted support. More than 400 guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner by Olivier Cheng, and dancing to DJ Othello, all to benefit ARF’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats and dogs in need.