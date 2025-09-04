Arthur & Sons Serves Up Hope Benefit in Bridgehampton
1 minute 09/04/2025
Dottie Grubb, Joe Cervasio
Joe Isidori, Lorraine Bracco, Roman Isidori, Louise Isidori
Sal Biundo
Rachel Cascella, Devin Joos, Jeffrey Cascino
Phoebe Sosa, Tess Giamikas
Nick DeFeis, Leslie Lagowitz, Jeff Lagowitz
Mar and Donna Jennings
Kristen Caffelle, Jennifer McGrath
Kimberly Wilder, Ava Olson
Kelly Ioannou, Mario DiSpirito, Christina Shann, Maria Antoniades
Kathleen Goldstein, Maryann DeFeis
Jude and Barbara Barbera, Joe Isidori
Jennifer McGrath, Betsy Dempsey, Brett Dunne, Louise Isidori, Joe Isidori, Roman Isidori
Jennifer Lancaster, Betsy Dempsey
Elizabeth Bowden, Lori Hines
Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton welcomed guests for the “Speak Up and Speak Loud” Luncheon, benefiting H.O.W, Hosted by owners Louise and Joe Isidori. The festive Amalfi Terrace themed afternoon featured Italian dining, cocktails, shopping, raffles, and a silent auction. Guests heard moving stories from ovarian cancer survivors and learned life-saving information on symptoms and risks, all while raising funds to support H.O.W.’s mission of awareness and early detection.