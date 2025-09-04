Bridgehampton

Arthur & Sons Serves Up Hope Benefit in Bridgehampton

By
1 minute 09/04/2025
Dottie Grubb, Joe Cervasio

Dottie Grubb, Joe Cervasio

Rob Rich
Joe Isidori, Lorraine Bracco, Roman Isidori, Louise Isidori

Joe Isidori, Lorraine Bracco, Roman Isidori, Louise Isidori

Rob Rich
Sal Biundo

Sal Biundo

Rob Rich
Rachel Cascella, Devin Joos, Jeffrey Cascino

Rachel Cascella, Devin Joos, Jeffrey Cascino

Rob Rich
Phoebe Sosa, Tess Giamikas

Phoebe Sosa, Tess Giamikas

Rob Rich
Nick DeFeis, Leslie Lagowitz, Jeff Lagowitz

Nick DeFeis, Leslie Lagowitz, Jeff Lagowitz

Rob Rich
Mar and Donna Jennings

Mar and Donna Jennings

Rob Rich
Kristen Caffelle, Jennifer McGrath

Kristen Caffelle, Jennifer McGrath

Rob Rich
Kimberly Wilder, Ava Olson

Kimberly Wilder, Ava Olson

Rob Rich
Kelly Ioannou, Mario DiSpirito, Christina Shann, Maria Antoniades

Kelly Ioannou, Mario DiSpirito, Christina Shann, Maria Antoniades

Rob Rich
Kathleen Goldstein, Maryann DeFeis

Kathleen Goldstein, Maryann DeFeis

Rob Rich
Jude and Barbara Barbera, Joe Isidori

Jude and Barbara Barbera, Joe Isidori

Rob Rich
Jennifer McGrath, Betsy Dempsey, Brett Dunne, Louise Isidori, Joe Isidori, Roman Isidori

Jennifer McGrath, Betsy Dempsey, Brett Dunne, Louise Isidori, Joe Isidori, Roman Isidori

Rob Rich
Jennifer Lancaster, Betsy Dempsey

Jennifer Lancaster, Betsy Dempsey

Rob Rich
Elizabeth Bowden, Lori Hines

Elizabeth Bowden, Lori Hines

Rob Rich

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton welcomed guests for the “Speak Up and Speak Loud” Luncheon, benefiting H.O.W, Hosted by owners Louise and Joe Isidori.  The festive Amalfi Terrace themed afternoon featured Italian dining, cocktails, shopping, raffles, and a silent auction. Guests heard moving stories from ovarian cancer survivors and learned life-saving information on symptoms and risks, all while raising funds to support H.O.W.’s mission of awareness and early detection.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events