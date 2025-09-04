Arthur & Sons Serves Up Hope Benefit in Bridgehampton

Dottie Grubb, Joe Cervasio Rob Rich Joe Isidori, Lorraine Bracco, Roman Isidori, Louise Isidori Rob Rich Sal Biundo Rob Rich Rachel Cascella, Devin Joos, Jeffrey Cascino Rob Rich Phoebe Sosa, Tess Giamikas Rob Rich Nick DeFeis, Leslie Lagowitz, Jeff Lagowitz Rob Rich Mar and Donna Jennings Rob Rich Kristen Caffelle, Jennifer McGrath Rob Rich Kimberly Wilder, Ava Olson Rob Rich Kelly Ioannou, Mario DiSpirito, Christina Shann, Maria Antoniades Rob Rich Kathleen Goldstein, Maryann DeFeis Rob Rich Jude and Barbara Barbera, Joe Isidori Rob Rich Jennifer McGrath, Betsy Dempsey, Brett Dunne, Louise Isidori, Joe Isidori, Roman Isidori Rob Rich Jennifer Lancaster, Betsy Dempsey Rob Rich Elizabeth Bowden, Lori Hines Rob Rich

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton welcomed guests for the “Speak Up and Speak Loud” Luncheon, benefiting H.O.W, Hosted by owners Louise and Joe Isidori. The festive Amalfi Terrace themed afternoon featured Italian dining, cocktails, shopping, raffles, and a silent auction. Guests heard moving stories from ovarian cancer survivors and learned life-saving information on symptoms and risks, all while raising funds to support H.O.W.’s mission of awareness and early detection.