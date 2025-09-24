East Hampton

Baker House Hosts Jewelry Designer

By
1 minute 09/24/2025
Agata and Gerard Byrne

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Roger and Ilene Sichel

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Rishabh Manocha

BFA / Kevin Czopek
H.H. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Leeza Gurevich

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Jean Shafiroff

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres

BFA / Kevin Czopek
MESSIKA Paris VIP Reception

BFA / Kevin Czopek
MESSIKA Paris VIP Reception

BFA / Kevin Czopek
Antonella Bertello

BFA / Kevin Czopek

The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton hosted a Labor Day reception with Parisian jewelry designer Maison Messika. Guests gathered in the inn’s lush gardens to toast the end of summer, admire exquisite diamond creations, and celebrate the timeless blend of Hamptons elegance and European chic.

