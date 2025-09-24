Baker House Hosts Jewelry Designer
1 minute 09/24/2025
Agata and Gerard Byrne
Roger and Ilene Sichel
Rishabh Manocha
H.H. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe
Leeza Gurevich
Jean Shafiroff
Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres
Antonella Bertello
The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton hosted a Labor Day reception with Parisian jewelry designer Maison Messika. Guests gathered in the inn’s lush gardens to toast the end of summer, admire exquisite diamond creations, and celebrate the timeless blend of Hamptons elegance and European chic.