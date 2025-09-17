Arts & Culture

Box Art Auction Marks 25th Year

By
1 minute 09/17/2025
Arlene Bujese, Rebecca Morgan Taylor

Richard Lewin
Camille Perrottet, Jane Hastay, Carol Steinberg

Richard Lewin
Dan Rizzie, Susan Lazarus-Reimen

Richard Lewin
East End Hospice Volunteers

Richard Lewin
Gay Bamberger, Debbie Doyle, Joyce Tuttle

Richard Lewin
Jeanie Stiles

Richard Lewin
Jon Alvarado, Galus Halasz, Rick Lewis, Heather Alvarado, Lauren Motta

Richard Lewin
Marcia Previti

Richard Lewin
Marilyn Church, Gloria and George Rubino

Richard Lewin
Mary Dowd, Mike Myers

Richard Lewin
Patricia Feiwel

Richard Lewin
Susan Lazarus-Reimen, Dan Rizzie

Richard Lewin
Will Ryan

Box Art Auction of 25 years brought together art lovers and philanthropists at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton for an evening of “Great Art for a Great Cause.” Featuring over 80 unique artist-designed boxes by some of the East End’s finest creators, the event raised vital funds for East End Hospice, the region’s only independent non-profit hospice care provider.

