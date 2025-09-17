Box Art Auction Marks 25th Year

Box Art Auction of 25 years brought together art lovers and philanthropists at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton for an evening of “Great Art for a Great Cause.” Featuring over 80 unique artist-designed boxes by some of the East End’s finest creators, the event raised vital funds for East End Hospice, the region’s only independent non-profit hospice care provider.