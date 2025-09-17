Box Art Auction Marks 25th Year
1 minute 09/17/2025
Arlene Bujese, Rebecca Morgan Taylor
Camille Perrottet, Jane Hastay, Carol Steinberg
Dan Rizzie, Susan Lazarus-Reimen
East End Hospice Volunteers
Gay Bamberger, Debbie Doyle, Joyce Tuttle
Jeanie Stiles
Jon Alvarado, Galus Halasz, Rick Lewis, Heather Alvarado, Lauren Motta
Marcia Previti
Marilyn Church, Gloria and George Rubino
Mary Dowd, Mike Myers
Patricia Feiwel
Susan Lazarus-Reimen, Dan Rizzie
Will Ryan
Box Art Auction of 25 years brought together art lovers and philanthropists at St. Luke’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton for an evening of “Great Art for a Great Cause.” Featuring over 80 unique artist-designed boxes by some of the East End’s finest creators, the event raised vital funds for East End Hospice, the region’s only independent non-profit hospice care provider.