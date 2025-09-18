Citymeals on Wheels Hosts Summer Soirée
Citymeals on Wheels philanthropists Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch hosted the third annual Summer Soirée at their Bridgehampton home. The gathering of dedicated supporters and board members raised funds for 22,000 meals for homebound older New Yorkers. Guests enjoyed a seasonal three-course dinner by Chef Stefano Secchi of NYC’s Rezdôra, making the evening a standout of the Hamptons season while advancing Citymeals’ mission to end elder hunger by 2040.