Citymeals on Wheels Hosts Summer Soirée

Amanda Waldron, Alyssa Fanelli Varadhan Peter Zwolinski/BFA Colby Mugrabi, Giulia Caltagirone, Samantha Boardman Rosen, Lizzie Tisch, Margo Nederlander Peter Zwolinski/BFA Jonathan Tisch, Beth Shapiro, Lizzie Tisch Peter Zwolinski/BFA Lizzie Tisch, Jason Weinberg Peter Zwolinski/BFA Samantha Boardman Rosen, Alex Tisch Peter Zwolinski/BFA Serena Levy Peter Zwolinski/BFA Amanda Smith, Liz Byrne, Gerry Byrne Peter Zwolinski/BFA

Citymeals on Wheels philanthropists Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch hosted the third annual Summer Soirée at their Bridgehampton home. The gathering of dedicated supporters and board members raised funds for 22,000 meals for homebound older New Yorkers. Guests enjoyed a seasonal three-course dinner by Chef Stefano Secchi of NYC’s Rezdôra, making the evening a standout of the Hamptons season while advancing Citymeals’ mission to end elder hunger by 2040.