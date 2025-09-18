Bridgehampton

Citymeals on Wheels Hosts Summer Soirée

By
1 minute 09/18/2025
Amanda Waldron, Alyssa Fanelli Varadhan

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Colby Mugrabi, Giulia Caltagirone, Samantha Boardman Rosen, Lizzie Tisch, Margo Nederlander

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Jonathan Tisch, Beth Shapiro, Lizzie Tisch

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Lizzie Tisch, Jason Weinberg

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Samantha Boardman Rosen, Alex Tisch

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Serena Levy

Peter Zwolinski/BFA
Amanda Smith, Liz Byrne, Gerry Byrne

Peter Zwolinski/BFA

Citymeals on Wheels philanthropists Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch hosted the third annual Summer Soirée at their Bridgehampton home. The gathering of dedicated supporters and board members raised funds for 22,000 meals for homebound older New Yorkers. Guests enjoyed a seasonal three-course dinner by Chef Stefano Secchi of NYC’s Rezdôra, making the evening a standout of the Hamptons season while advancing Citymeals’ mission to end elder hunger by 2040.

