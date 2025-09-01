Claudio’s Celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday & More September Specials

Claudio’s in Greenport is celebrating Tumblewood Tuesday and the U.S. Open.

The real September holiday for the East End isn’t Labor Day; it’s Tumbleweed Tuesday, the day after, when the summer crowds dissipate. And Claudio’s in Greenport is getting ready to celebrate.

For the North Fork, the offseason has gotten a little more complicated. There’s typically a return to summer-level activity in October and November, when the pumpkin-picking crowd inundates Sound Avenue with traffic similar to Route 27, its South Fork counterpart. But for now, it’s time to enjoy summer weather without summer crowds.

The Claudio’s waterfront restaurant is hosting “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” offering $1 wings all day on Sept. 2, with a minimum order of six. The promotion is aimed at locals and visitors gathering in Greenport following the busy summer season.

In addition, Claudio’s is running themed drink specials during the U.S. Open, which continues through Sept. 7. The restaurant is showing matches on its big screen while featuring two cocktails inspired by the tournament. The Honey Deuce, priced at $18, includes vodka, lemonade, Chambord and honeydew melon balls. A $10 Lemon Drop Shot combines vodka, lemon juice and sugar reduction.

Claudio’s, established in 1870, is known for its harbor views and seafood-focused menu. The restaurant remains a popular North Fork destination during the summer season, drawing both year-round residents and tourists.

2025 marked a year of significant change for the Claudio’s properties. The dock that was once known as Crabby Jerry’s was turned into Common Country East, the idea being blending SoHo House with a country-themed restaurant. Claudio’s Tavern and Grill turned into Charlie Boy, a New York City Italian-American style restaurant, while Claudio’s Pizza became the Little Charli Slice Shop.

The brainpower behind these changes was Gansevoort Street Hospitality, which partnered with Claudio’s management to bring these updates to the Greenport waterfront. Dan’s Papers was able to review both Common Country East and Charlie Boy – and while they’re still open, you should try both if you haven’t yet.

The seasonal promotions continue through early September as the venue shifts from peak summer into the fall shoulder season.

Claudio’s is located at 111 Main Street in Greenport and can be reached at 631-477-0627. For more information, visit claudios.com.