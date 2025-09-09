Tumbleweed Tuesday: East End Students Trade Beach Season for Back to School

Southampton School District students were all smiles as they arrived for their first day of school on Sept. 2. (SSD)

Teachers, students and their families across the East End turned the page from summer fun in the sun to back-to-school season on Tumbleweed Tuesday, as the day after Labor Day is known.

Aside from educators and families with young children getting acquainted with their new classes and schedules, the new academic year also comes with a few additional learning curves for everyone from new administrators to campuses implementing New York State’s new ban on cellphones in classrooms.

“Our kids succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said upon the release of a new online database of school cell ban policies for all to get up to speed on the new rules in their district.

Here’s a look at what’s new in some of the two dozen school districts across the Hamptons and the North Fork as the sun sets on beach season and a new academic year dawns.

East End Districts Go Back to School

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton High School students returned to find they now have a new principal, after the district’s board of education appointed Derek Robinson, who was previously an assistant principal in the Patchogue-Medford School District.

Robinson was previously a teacher leader, advisor for the Foreign Language Honor Society, and Spanish teacher at William Floyd High School. He was also an educator in the New York City school system, where he gained administrative experience and taught bilingual U.S. history, global history, economics, government, health, English, and AP Spanish.

“My goal is to work collaboratively and build a strong, trusted relationship with the staff, students and families of Southampton to embrace a culture of care and celebrate the diverse community that makes Southampton so special,” said Robinson. “Together, we will continue to support our students in achieving their educational and career aspirations. We will also continue to provide a safe and supportive learning environment where all students are equipped with the knowledge, values and skills to become responsible citizens in a dynamic global society.”

Robinson also has coaching experience, having coached both soccer and lacrosse at Paca Middle School in the William Floyd School District, with both teams breaking school records.

Southampton students got right back to school on Sept. 2 — Tumbleweed Tuesday. Students quickly entered their classrooms and familiarized themselves with their new teachers, classmates, classrooms and schedules.

“Our students are ready to set sail and soar,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fatima Morrell. “I am looking forward to watching them all learn and grow.”

HAMPTON BAYS

Students in Hampton Bays at least got Tumbleweed Tuesday off and got to go back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 3, giving them a one-day reprieve between Labor Day and hitting the books.

In scenes that played out across the region, students greeted their teachers and principals, who escorted the children to their classrooms, where they began organizing their supplies, making new friends, and settling into their new routines.

“We are so happy to have our students back for the 2025-26 school year and our newest Baymen in kindergarten, as well,” said Superintendent of Schools Lars Clemensen. “Today is the first day of a year of possibility, opportunity and potential that our students will experience every single day.”

The district also started the new year by inaugurating a new initiative of dedicating time to serving the community, kicking off a yearlong initiative called Baymen in the Bays.

For example, at Hampton Bays Elementary School, staff assembled 125 healthy snack packs for clients of Maureen’s Haven, a homeless shelter advocacy organization. Each pack included sanitary wipes and mints, as well as granola, dried fruit and other nutritious snacks to provide support throughout the day.

Over at Hampton Bays Middle School, staff created “Cards of Connection” for patients at the Westhampton Beach Care Center, a long-term rehabilitation facility. The fall-themed cards carried messages of hope, love and encouragement.

And the staff at Hampton Bays High School assembled 125 emergency amenity kits for clients of The Retreat, a domestic violence organization that provides direct support to victims and advocates for policy change. Each kit contained essential hygiene items such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash and hand sanitizer — critical items for those individuals who may arrive at The Retreat with just the clothes they are wearing.

The district adopted the hashtag #HBRisingTide to celebrate service and inspire community involvement, a reference to their belief that “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

The district is planning to participate in several more community service efforts during the school year, including Hampton Bays High School’s Rotary Interact Club 5K at Red Creek Park benefiting Mary’s Meals, Southampton Town’s Great East End Clean Up, and the annual Hampton Bays Middle School Day of Service, a Saturday event where students, staff and families come together for five different service activities.

“Service is at the heart of who we are as a district,” said Lars Clemensen, superintendent of schools. “Through Baymen in the Bays, our staff and students will demonstrate the idea that when we lift each other up, we all succeed.”

SAG HARBOR

Sag Harbor School District students also started on Sept. 3, stepping off buses in their first-day outfits, greeted friends with hugs and waved goodbye to family members before heading inside to start the day.

At Sag Harbor Elementary, children gathered in neat lines by grade level, excitedly spotting familiar faces and meeting new classmates. They then filed into the building for the year’s first Morning Program, a beloved school tradition that set a welcoming and spirited tone for the months ahead.

During sixth grade orientation at Pierson Middle School, science teacher Bill Raney led students through a series of engaging team-building activities designed to foster collaboration and problem-solving skills. During one challenge, teams were asked to build the tallest possible tower using LEGO bricks, with each layer being a single color and the structure standing on its own without human support. Other prompts encouraged creative thinking, communication and teamwork, giving students a fun and interactive introduction to the science classroom and their classmates.

NORTH FORK AND BEYOND

Similar scenes played out on the North Fork, where students in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District also had their first day of school on Sept. 2.

As a rite of passage, high school seniors who obtained a parking permit were allowed to park at the high school this school year. To mark the special and long-awaited occasion, the students pulled up to the parking lot with colorfully decorated automobiles, as is tradition.

Anticipation for new things to come with the new school year was equally felt among the students and educators across the Westhampton Beach School District.

“We are very much looking forward to providing students with a positive and inspiring school year filled with educational growth and discovery,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carolyn Probst.