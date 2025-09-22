East End Tourism Industry Escapes Flu Hitting Other Regions

The East End tourism industry had a good summer, setting it apart from other areas.

The winds of economic uncertainty have been blowing around the nation, leading to some dips in tourism, but they seem to have missed Long Island’s East End.

Suffolk tourism statistics show a strong summer and anecdotal evidence paints a picture of a hot, if not sizzling, East End summer.

“Suffolk County’s East End is faring fairly well. We were probably even with last year from occupancy and attendance,” said Bryan DeLuca, president of the East End Tourism Alliance and executive director of the Long Island Aquarium. “People have raised their rates, so you may see a slight increase in revenue.”

Suffolk County in July had an 80.5% occupancy rate, up from 79.6% a year ago, according to CoStar, which includes but doesn’t break out the East End separately.

Suffolk average daily room rate shot up to slightly above $300 compared to a little below $280 last year.

DeLuca said all five East End towns, including Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, Shelter Island and Southold seem to be doing fairy well.

That, he added, stands out against drops in much of the country where decreases in international tourism are often taking their toll.

Las Vegas occupancy in July took a double-digit drop to 76.1% from 83.7%, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

And Orlando, Florida, the heart of Disney, saw an 8% drop in international tourists year to date, led by a decline among Canadians, although Americans continue to make the Disney pilgrimage, according to Capital Analytics Associates.

“They’re seeing, in some cases, a high single-digit if not double-digit decline in revenue and attendance,” DeLuca said of tourism in many other locations. “I think people are being more conservative on their spend. They’re doing things, just spending a little less.”

Long Island, in general, is doing fairly well with tourism. Discover Long Island Interim President and CEO Mitch Pally said in 2024, “visitor spending climbed to an unprecedented $7.9 billion,” topping 2023’s record-breaking $7.5 billion by 3.8%.

Tourism generated $945 million in state and local taxes that Pally said “help relieve household tax burdens, while fueling small businesses and supporting thousands of local jobs.”

Suffolk County, Pally said, “led the way” with 59% of the region’s tourism tax base, up from 57.7% a year ago.

The East End’s beaches, wineries, downtowns and the area’s reputation as a resort all keep the region as a tourism magnet.

“Long Island’s East End continues to be a cornerstone of our region’s tourism economy, drawing visitors from around the world,” Discover Long Island COO Sharon Wyman said. “The East End offers something for everyone year-round, and we’re proud to see both locals and visitors consistently exploring and supporting our communities.”

Discover Long Island said Suffolk County residents traveling within the region now account for 19% of overall tourism spend, up from 16% last year, “highlighting stronger local engagement.”

Spending on food and beverage rose to 52% of Suffolk tourism spend from 49% a year ago, while retail edged up to 25% from 24%, according to Discover Long Island.

Airbnb and other rentals may bring in many more tourists in certain regions, but DeLuca said the East End’s restrictions on rental nights mean they are “not impacting the overnight stay” at hotels.

Although summer is peak season for the Hamptons, DeLuca said fall, for farms, foliage and festivities such as weddings keep the North Fork at peak.

“For us, fall on the North Fork is very busy. The farms are busy. It’s harvest time for vineyards and breweries,” DeLuca said. “That’s still a peak season for weddings. Hotels are busy on the weekends, still getting high rates.”

Weddings may be a little smaller, at fewer than the 200 that had become fairly common, but are still bringing crowds.

“They’re booking closer than the normal year and a year and half planning. Weddings have gotten a little smaller. Maybe 125 people,” DeLuca said. “The wedding business is healthy business.”

He said weddings are booked for 10 months of the year, with fall as a big wedding season. “It keeps the hotels full with wedding blocks,” DeLuca said.

In addition to East End events, certain anniversaries have worked in favor of attracting tourists, such as the Long Island Aquarium celebrating its 25th anniversary

‘That was a nice milestone. We had a great anniversary in June,” DeLuca continued, citing $25 admission on the 25th of each month as bringing in more visitors . “We’ve seen good attendance this year and the public coming out.”

A growing number of full-time East End residents also provides consumers, if not hotel guests.

“More residents are moving out here and second home residents are staying longer,” DeLuca said. “It’s prime time. They’re taking advantage of the restaurants.”

And venues are investing to grow their business off season, as well as during peak season. Michael Nenner, COO and President of Gurney’s Resorts, said they pride themselves on being the only year-round waterfront luxury hotel in Montauk.

He called their new restaurant, Gigi’s Montauk, “an important part of our commitment to elevating the property” as well as part of Gurney’s focus on being a choice all year long.

“We want Gurney’s to be a true destination that reflects the unique character of its surroundings in every season, not just the summer,” Nenner said, talking about the “serene and rugged beauty to Montauk in the off-season.”