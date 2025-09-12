Echoes & Nostalgia Opens in Bridgehampton
1 minute 09/12/2025
A J Sender
Alice Hope
Bonnie Rychlak & Mary Dinaburg
Carolina Von Humboldt, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Mary Giffo, Lan
Chip Duyck
Connor Flanagan Ex. Dir., Sheila Traaglio, Stuart Zukerman
David & Jeryl Friedburg and Michael Goldberg
Doulas Baxter & April Gornik-The Church
Fand Chen & Casey Chalem Anderson
Gail Levin &John Van Sickle
Gloria Reiss & Christine Wagner
Kaitlin Halloran, Michele Heinrici & Scout Hutchinson -Parish Ar
Lana Jokel, Patrick Stanley, Wendy Keyes & Matt Hindra
Lauralee & Angus Bruce
Lory Newhouse & Rick Whitehead
Mamie Wilkenson & Michele Heinrici
Mark Wilson & Joyce Raimondo
Sag Harbor Hist. Mus. Dir. Mary Jane Marcasiano & BH Mus. Collec
Matueka Sherman, Carolyn Oldenbusch, Cynthia Battaglia
Michael Schaltz & Nicole Klagsburn
Midori Nagai & Ken Nochimson
Nathalie Seaver, Jeanette Seaver & Jusine Potaschnik
Oscar Malina, Martin Schwartz & Jade Allman
Paul Stassfield, Alexandra Fairweather & Christina Stassfield
Echoes & Nostalgia opened its new exhibition at The Bridgehampton Museum , with a public reception at the Nathaniel Rogers House. Curated from the private collection of filmmaker and longtime resident Lana Jokel, the show features works by celebrated artists including John Chamberlain, Jasper Johns, Claes Oldenburg, Ed Ruscha, and Andy Warhol. The exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Jokel’s decades of collecting and her deep ties to the East End art community. The show is on view through September 21.