Echoes & Nostalgia Opens in Bridgehampton

A J Sender Julie Froehlich Alice Hope Julie Froehlich Bonnie Rychlak & Mary Dinaburg Julie Froehlich Carolina Von Humboldt, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Mary Giffo, Lan Julie Froehlich Chip Duyck Julie Froehlich Connor Flanagan Ex. Dir., Sheila Traaglio, Stuart Zukerman Julie Froehlich David & Jeryl Friedburg and Michael Goldberg Julie Froehlich Doulas Baxter & April Gornik-The Church Julie Froehlich Fand Chen & Casey Chalem Anderson Julie Froehlich Gail Levin &John Van Sickle Julie Froehlich Gloria Reiss & Christine Wagner Gloria Reiss & Christine WagnerJulie Froehlich Kaitlin Halloran, Michele Heinrici & Scout Hutchinson -Parish Ar Julie Froehlich Lana Jokel, Patrick Stanley, Wendy Keyes & Matt Hindra Julie Froehlich Lauralee & Angus Bruce Julie Froehlich Lory Newhouse & Rick Whitehead Julie Froehlich Mamie Wilkenson & Michele Heinrici Julie Froehlich Mark Wilson & Joyce Raimondo Julie Froehlich Sag Harbor Hist. Mus. Dir. Mary Jane Marcasiano & BH Mus. Collec Julie Froehlich Matueka Sherman, Carolyn Oldenbusch, Cynthia Battaglia Julie Froehlich Michael Schaltz & Nicole Klagsburn Julie Froehlich Midori Nagai & Ken Nochimson Julie Froehlich Nathalie Seaver, Jeanette Seaver & Jusine Potaschnik Julie Froehlich Oscar Malina, Martin Schwartz & Jade Allman Julie Froehlich Paul Stassfield, Alexandra Fairweather & Christina Stassfield Julie Froehlich

Echoes & Nostalgia opened its new exhibition at The Bridgehampton Museum , with a public reception at the Nathaniel Rogers House. Curated from the private collection of filmmaker and longtime resident Lana Jokel, the show features works by celebrated artists including John Chamberlain, Jasper Johns, Claes Oldenburg, Ed Ruscha, and Andy Warhol. The exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Jokel’s decades of collecting and her deep ties to the East End art community. The show is on view through September 21.