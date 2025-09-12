Bridgehampton

Echoes & Nostalgia Opens in Bridgehampton

By
1 minute 09/12/2025
A J Sender

A J Sender

Julie Froehlich
Alice Hope

Alice Hope

Julie Froehlich
Bonnie Rychlak & Mary Dinaburg

Bonnie Rychlak & Mary Dinaburg

Julie Froehlich
Carolina Von Humboldt, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Mary Giffo, Lan

Carolina Von Humboldt, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Mary Giffo, Lan

Julie Froehlich
Chip Duyck

Chip Duyck

Julie Froehlich
Connor Flanagan Ex. Dir., Sheila Traaglio, Stuart Zukerman

Connor Flanagan Ex. Dir., Sheila Traaglio, Stuart Zukerman

Julie Froehlich
David & Jeryl Friedburg and Michael Goldberg

David & Jeryl Friedburg and Michael Goldberg

Julie Froehlich
Doulas Baxter & April Gornik-The Church

Doulas Baxter & April Gornik-The Church

Julie Froehlich
Fand Chen & Casey Chalem Anderson

Fand Chen & Casey Chalem Anderson

Julie Froehlich
Gail Levin &John Van Sickle

Gail Levin &John Van Sickle

Julie Froehlich
Gloria Reiss & Christine Wagner

Gloria Reiss & Christine Wagner

Gloria Reiss & Christine WagnerJulie Froehlich
Kaitlin Halloran, Michele Heinrici & Scout Hutchinson -Parish Ar

Kaitlin Halloran, Michele Heinrici & Scout Hutchinson -Parish Ar

Julie Froehlich
Lana Jokel, Patrick Stanley, Wendy Keyes & Matt Hindra

Lana Jokel, Patrick Stanley, Wendy Keyes & Matt Hindra

Julie Froehlich
Lauralee & Angus Bruce

Lauralee & Angus Bruce

Julie Froehlich
Lory Newhouse & Rick Whitehead

Lory Newhouse & Rick Whitehead

Julie Froehlich
Mamie Wilkenson & Michele Heinrici

Mamie Wilkenson & Michele Heinrici

Julie Froehlich
Mark Wilson & Joyce Raimondo

Mark Wilson & Joyce Raimondo

Julie Froehlich
Sag Harbor Hist. Mus. Dir. Mary Jane Marcasiano & BH Mus. Collec

Sag Harbor Hist. Mus. Dir. Mary Jane Marcasiano & BH Mus. Collec

Julie Froehlich
Matueka Sherman, Carolyn Oldenbusch, Cynthia Battaglia

Matueka Sherman, Carolyn Oldenbusch, Cynthia Battaglia

Julie Froehlich
Michael Schaltz & Nicole Klagsburn

Michael Schaltz & Nicole Klagsburn

Julie Froehlich
Midori Nagai & Ken Nochimson

Midori Nagai & Ken Nochimson

Julie Froehlich
Nathalie Seaver, Jeanette Seaver & Jusine Potaschnik

Nathalie Seaver, Jeanette Seaver & Jusine Potaschnik

Julie Froehlich
Oscar Malina, Martin Schwartz & Jade Allman

Oscar Malina, Martin Schwartz & Jade Allman

Julie Froehlich
Paul Stassfield, Alexandra Fairweather & Christina Stassfield

Paul Stassfield, Alexandra Fairweather & Christina Stassfield

Julie Froehlich

Echoes & Nostalgia opened its new exhibition at The Bridgehampton Museum , with a public reception at the Nathaniel Rogers House. Curated from the private collection of filmmaker and longtime resident Lana Jokel, the show features works by celebrated artists including John Chamberlain, Jasper Johns, Claes Oldenburg, Ed Ruscha, and Andy Warhol. The exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Jokel’s decades of collecting and her deep ties to the East End art community. The show is on view through September 21.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events