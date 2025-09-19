Gateway's Haunted Playhouse Serves Up Chills & Thrills

An evil clown from Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse.

Beware! It’s that time of year when there’s a chill creeping into the air, darkness blankets us earlier and the mind is invaded by the sounds of howls and screams from distant corners. It’s Halloween season careening in with all the mischief that goes along with it and who can’t resist the thrills served up during this season.

Gateway Playhouse has picked up the gauntlet on the scary in a big way for the 16th year now bringing an immersive haunting experience that is sure to fright and delight kids and adults alike.

Paul Allan, artistic director of Gateway says of this year’s haunt, “Prepare for a full sensory experience, where every step echoes with secrets, every room watches in silence, and the air is thick with what was or should never have been and yet lingers just out of reach, waiting to be remembered… or feared!”

The Gateway Haunted Playhouse is a strong theatrical production that takes the creative minds of set designers and actors stirring them up in a bubbling caldron to create the most spine-tingling brew. The haunt centers around a different theme and concept each year that comes to life against the backdrop of macabre effects. This year’s theme is Human Harvesting replete with henchmen, ghoulish possessions and a diabolical surgeon. The playhouse and surrounding grounds have been transformed into an otherworldly experience that takes you through a labyrinth of twists and turns, ups and downs, ins and outs. Darkness plays a big role in this pop and jump fest save for splashes of lightning. You will marvel at the automations, pungent smells and moving floors.

“It is irresistible for those working on the event,” Allan enthusiastically explains. “We take all that skill and passion of our actors, set designers and wig and makeup designers and put our personality into it. We’re not just doing the script as written, we take it places and it sort of adds a whole other level and all the people involved enjoy the lighting, the sound, the props, costumes, wigs and masks. It’s an energizing time of year for our whole staff and everybody looks forward to it. We love doing theater but the haunt is another kind of fun that we can bring to our patrons.”

Adding to the fun and fright is what has become the highly anticipated Special Events nights which include Hollywood Horror featuring Freddy Kruger, IT and characters from The Shining that appear in certain rooms throughout the haunt. The Zombie Apocalypse night adds an invasion of zombies with a Walking Dead feel. The Clown Invasion night adds maniacal clowns to the haunt. The Glowstick Night immerses you in a walkthrough of darkness except for a glowstick to guide your way.

A particularly enjoyable feature is the Midway, offering a nightmare carnival vibe with Shooting Gallery, Coffin Ride, Boo-Tique, “Fear Garden,” beers on tap, a selection of wines, and Ready-to-Drink Cocktails for guests 21 and older plus soft drinks like hot chocolate, hot cider and snacks while you wait to cue up for the Haunt. The Midway also provides a perfect waiting area for those not going through the Haunt.

The centerpiece of the fundraiser is Haunted Masquerade on Friday October 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. This is a night of costumes and cocktails in conjunction with the haunted playhouse.

On October 28 from 6-9 p.m., Gateway is offering a great alternative with a less scary night designed for people that have always wanted to go through the haunt but fear it is too scary for them. On this night, there is no danger of anything popping out and invading your space however you get into the Halloween spirit.

Kids get special consideration with Not So Scary Kid’s Adventure at Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse which runs from October 11–26, on Saturdays and Sundays only. Encounter goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, and the Midway turns into a kids play area with a hay-bale maze, a pumpkin bounce house, kid games, face painting and balloon animals so kids can be entertained while waiting for the walk through of the haunted house. After completing the walk-through, kids get to pick a yummy treat which is usually a chocolate, a lollipop, or a bag of pretzels.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse experience is rated one of Buzzfeed’s Top 25 Haunted Houses Across America, one of America’s Best Haunted Attractions by Hauntworld Magazine, one of USA Today’s “Top Ten Haunted Houses in New York,” and was voted “Best Haunted House on Long Island” by News12.

Like Brigadoon, Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse appears once a year then disappears in a puff of smoke. So, rush over for an unsurpassed adrenaline rush! It’s like a roller coaster, a thrill ride right up to the end!

Tickets for Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse– one of its non-profit’s largest fundraisers – are $42 online and $52 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at FearLI.com in advance. Fast Passes are available for an additional charge. Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse is recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets are on sale now. For a complete schedule, special event nights, or more information, contact the Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit FearLI.com.

Not So Scary Kids Adventure – one of its nonprofit’s largest fundraisers Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets are sold for specific 15-minute entry times.