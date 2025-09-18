Greenport Maritime Festival Returns for 35th Year

Greenport Maritime Festival tallships

The summer crowds are gone, and it’s time for the locals to celebrate.

The East End Seaport Museum will host its 35th annual Maritime Festival on Sept. 20–21, bringing thousands of visitors to Greenport Village’s Mitchell Park for a weekend celebrating the region’s nautical heritage.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, features a full schedule of activities, including the “Merry Merfolk” parade, a bustling street fair, local food, live music, and artisan vendors. Maritime traditions will be highlighted throughout the village, reflecting Greenport’s history as a working fishing community.

This year’s parade, stepping off at 11 a.m. Saturday, will be led by Grand Marshal Paul Kreiling. A longtime volunteer, artist, and former chair and curator of the East End Seaport Museum, Kreiling has played a key role in revitalizing exhibits and preserving local maritime history.

Among the festival’s biggest draws are the visiting vessels at Mitchell Park Marina. The historic oyster dredge Ida May, a replica of the first engine-powered dredge built in 1925, will be open for tours throughout the weekend and offer a Saturday evening sunset sail. The retired FDNY fireboat Fire Fighter, which served for more than 70 years and played a pivotal role in the Sept. 11 attacks, will also return to Greenport. Now a floating museum, the vessel will remain in the village through the winter.

Other highlights include Coast Guard demonstrations, classic wooden boats, ice boats, and the annual Blessing of the Waters following Saturday’s parade. At noon, participants will compete in the Merry Merfolk contest at Mitchell Park.

Sunday’s festivities center on the popular Cardboard Boat Regatta, now in its third year. The race begins at noon, with registration at the waterfront earlier that morning. Sponsored by Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, the regatta is expected to draw a large crowd of competitors and spectators.

Learn more at eastendseaport.org/about-the-festival