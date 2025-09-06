Hamptons International Film Festival Reveals 2025 Lineup

Blue Moon

The stars who will be out for the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival include Elizabeth Olsen and Ethan Hawke, who will both appear in panel discussions when the 33rd annual event returns.

Olsen will join “A Conversation With” the day after the Oct. 3 opening night U.S. premiere screening of David Freyne’s Eternity in which Olsen must decide between spending the afterlife with the man she spent her life with and her first love, who has waited decades for her. Hawke’s Q&A also scheduled for Oct. 4, follows a screening of Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon telling the complicated backstory behind the groundbreaking hit musical Oklahoma! The two are among a bevy of big names on the schedule.

“Our lineup this year represents the spirit of discovery that defines HIFF,” said David Nugent, chief creative officer of HamptonsFilm. “With powerful premieres and inspiring conversations, we’re proud to curate programming that invites audiences to experience the artistry, imagination, and diversity of today’s filmmakers. By honoring emerging talents like Tonatiuh and Eva Victor alongside established talents, we are reminded of how vital film remains as an art form. It’s an honor to bring these works to the Hamptons and to celebrate the creative voices shaping the future of cinema.”

The lineup features narrative films, documentaries, shorts, and additional programming at East Hampton venues Oct. 3-13. The festival is presented by Artemis Rising Foundation.

An additional spotlight film on the schedule is Kiss of the Spider Woman directed by Bill Condon about a political prisoner who has an unlikely bond with her cellmate who is a window dresser convicted of public indecency. Costar Tonatiuh will be presented with the festival’s UBS Breakthrough Performer Award.

Sharing the spotlight is Sorry Baby, directed by Eva Victor about a woman who begins to move forward after realizing how stuck she has been in life. Victor will be honored as UBS Breakthrough Director.

“I’m very proud of our programming team, led by David Nugent, for curating a group of dynamic and distinct films,” Executive Director Richard Gladstein said. “I’m excited our festivalgoers will have the opportunity to engage with stories and storytelling spanning all genres, in narrative and documentary, from around the globe.”

For tickets and more information visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.