HarborFest and Fall Arts & Crafts Fair 2025 Schedule

HARBORFEST 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Waleboat Races

HarborFest’s signature event presented by The Sag Harbor Express off Windmill Beach, where annual bragging rights and the coveted Whalers Cups are on the line. The men’s and women’s teams from John K. Ott Cesspools return to defend their 2024 championships. Races begin at noon on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and run throughout the afternoon. Men’s, Women’s, and Firefighter divisions will compete. Whale ho!

Free Yoga on Windmill Beach

Join Erica Velasquez and Evolveast Yoga for a morning yoga practice at Windmill beach. Expect breathing exercises , gentle stretching, standing poses and a relaxing savasana. The views of the beach and the fresh outdoor breeze help create the perfect outdoor yoga experience. All levels are welcome. Bring a large beach blanket or towel.

Live Music on Long Wharf and in the Steinbeck Park Lounge

This year’s festival will feature live music in the Steinbeck Park Lounge and in the Bay Street Theater Courtyard throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday. The Sag Harbor Community Band will also perform on Long Wharf, a HarborFest tradition. Saturday night of the festival wraps up a special tribute to Sean Scanlon, a Sag Harbor legend who passed away earlier this year, with performances by the Nancy Atlas Band, Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks and the HooDoo Loungers, all in Steinbeck Park.

Clam Chowder Contest

The can’t-miss event of the festival is the famous HarborFest Clam Chowder Contest, which begins at noon on Sunday. Sample chowders from local restaurants and take home a 2025 commemorative HarborFest mug! The event costs $20 to participate and will benefit Bay Street Theater.

Tours on Luna

The beautiful 74-foot schooner Luna from the SailHamptons fleet will set sail from Long Wharf on HarborFest weekend, with 90-minute tours open to the public on both Saturday and Sunday. Visit the SailHamptons tent on Long Wharf or visit sailhamptoons.com for details.

Right Whale Scavenger Hunt

Get ready to explore Sag Harbor’s historic Main Street. Hidden in plain sight throughout the business district are small wooden whales. But here’s the trick — some face left… and some face right. Your mission is to find a Right Whale (that’s the one facing right, with its tail to the left) and drop it in the tank by the Windmill on Long Wharf before Sunday at 2 p.m. One entry per person/family, with three lucky winners taking home prizes.

HARBORFEST 2025: SEPTEMBER 13 & 14

Saturday & Sunday 9–6 p.m.

FALL ARTS and CRAFTS FAIR

The second of two Arts & Crafts events sponsored each year by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The events take place in Marine Park against a backdrop of luxury yachts, one block from historic Main Street. Stroll along the waterfront to discover and purchase amazing works by a select group of artisans.

WHALE HO!

HarborFest 2025 will be held Saturday and Sunday September 13th and 14th, with the village’s rich maritime history on full display all weekend long. Long Wharf will be filled with live music, kids activities, great food, beer and wine and dozens of vendors representing Sag Harbor’s rich cultural and artistic history.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

5 to 8 p.m. Sag Harbor Community Rowing presents the 3rd annual Paddle-Power Poker Run, with all proceeds going to build a new dock. Participants leave from Cove Road Park on Redwood and visit five docks on the cove to get a card at each stop. The best poker hand wins. Three categories including paddleboards, kayaks and rowing shells. $50 donation per person, sign up at rowsagharbor.org. After party with prizes, refreshments and snacks.8 p.m. Bay Street Theater presents “Divaria Opera: We are Carmen Sonos Carmen,” a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Carmen’s premiere and its inspiration on the music and dance of the Spanish-speaking world. Tickets at baystreet.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

9 to 10 a.m. Free yoga on the beach with Evolve East Yoga, Windmill Beach. Students must bring their own beach blanket or towel.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sag Harbor Farmers Market, Bay Street.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park, Sponsored by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, a select group of vendors will be offering fine jewelry, custom wood-working, photography, unique clothing, paintings, and handmade treasures for your home.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Sag Harbor Cinema, in its third floor gallery space, is showing the work of acclaimed production designer and Springs native Mark Friedberg. The exhibit features his work on films by Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Ang Lee, Julie Taymour, Darren Aronofsky, Barry Jenkins and Ed Harris. Stop by the Green Room Bar, which will open early For HarborFest weekend at noon.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “When Women Wore Whales” exhibit and the story of how whalebone shaped 19th century fashion, Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, 200 Main Street.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ahoy, parents! Bring your infants and toddlers for a photo opportunity to pose as captains in our rocking dory boat. Bring your cameras, The Wharf Shop, 69 Main Street.

11 a.m. Live music with the Sag Harbor Community Band, Long Wharf.

11:30 a.m. Children’s tug-of-war, Windmill Beach.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ninety-minute sails aboard Luna, a 74-foot schooner from the SailHamptons fleet, to celebrate Sag Harbor. Leaving from the end of Long Wharf at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. $75 per person. Visit sailhamptons.com or the SailHamptons tent on Long Wharf for tickets.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sag Harbor Historical Museum, 174 Main Street, presents “Wedding Dresses, 1840–1925 From Victorian Fashion to the Roaring 20s” with inspiration from the wedding dress of Annie Cooper Boyd, dating to 1895.

Noon Whaleboat Races Elimination Round #1, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

Noon to 8 p.m. HarborFest Lounge with Sen and Kidd Squid. Live music, local draught beer, wine, sake and food, Steinbeck Park.

12:30 p.m. Live music with George Howard, Bay Street Theater Courtyard.

1 p.m. Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest, register at the Epic Martial Arts booth on Long Wharf.

1 p.m. Live music with Friday Night Traditional, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

1 to 5 p.m. “Mami Wata,” an exhibition curated by Storm Ascher at the Superposition Gallery at the Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street. Light bites on offer.

1:45 p.m. Live music with Tim Skoldberg, Bay Street Theater Courtyard.

2 p.m. HarborFest Clam Shucking Contest, Sponsored by East End Explorer, Long Wharf.

2 p.m. Children’s Potato Sack Race, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Children’s hula hoop fun, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Live music with the Nancy Atlas Band, Steinbeck Park Stage.

3 p.m. Whaleboat Races Elimination Round #2, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

3 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on the history of Sag Harbor. Sites along the route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. on Long Wharf. $35 for adults, $25 for children 5 to 12 and $5 for children 4 and under.

3:45 p.m. Live music with Telly (from Hopefully Forgiven), Bay Street Theater Courtyard.

4:15 p.m. Live Music with Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks, Steinbeck Park Stage.

5 to 6 p.m. Canio’s Books presents as part of its Literary Legends series, co-sponsored with the Bridgehampton Museum, “Courage for Earth, Peter Matthiessen in Sagaponack,” with writer/farmer Scott Chaskey and author Rue Matthiessen. At Rogers House in Bridgehampton.

5:30 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters two-hour sunset cruise. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. $60 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under.

6:30 p.m. Live Music with The HooDoo Loungers, Steinbeck Park Stage.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

8 a.m. to noon Pancake breakfast, Sag Harbor Fire Department, Brick Kiln Road.

9 a.m. Tour of the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street, a national historic landmark, including a demonstration of the oldest working pipe organ on Long Island and an architectural slide show.

10 a.m. Historic service in the Old Whalers’ Church, celebrating the history of whalers in Sag Harbor.

9 to 10 a.m. Free yoga on the beach with Evolve East Yoga, Windmill Beach. Students must bring their own beach blanket or towel.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “When Women Wore Whales” exhibit and the story of how whalebone shaped 19th century fashion, Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, 200 Main Street.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ahoy, parents! Bring your infants and toddlers for a photo opportunity to pose as captains in our rocking dory boat. Bring your cameras, The Wharf Shop, 69 Main Street

11 a.m. Live music with the Anita Guarino Duo, Bay Street Theater Courtyard.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sag Harbor Historical Museum, 174 Main Street, presents “Wedding Dresses, 1840–1925 From Victorian Fashion to the Roaring 20s” with inspiration from the wedding dress of Annie Cooper Boyd, dating to 1895.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ninety-minute sails aboard Luna, a 74-foot schooner from the SailHamptons fleet, to celebrate Sag Harbor. Leaving from the end of Long Wharf at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $75 per person. Visit sailhamptons.com or the SailHamptons tent on Long Wharf for tickets.

11:30 a.m. Historic Tour of the Old Burying Grounds, next to the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street, by Zach Studenroth, an author, historian and president of the Sag Harbor Historical Museum board and the village’s historic preservation consultant.

11:30 a.m. Firefighters’ Cup Whaleboat Race, Sag Harbor FD Championship, Windmill Beach.

Noon Clam Chowder Contest to benefit the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Bay Street Theater, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce tent, $25 includes commemorative 2025 HarborFest mug.

Noon Whaleboat Races Semifinal, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf.

Noon to 8 p.m. HarborFest Lounge with Sen and Kidd Squid. Live music, local draught beer, wine, sake and food, Steinbeck Park.

12:30 p.m. Live music with Alfredo Merat, Bay Street Theater Courtyard

1 p.m. Live music with Greg McMullen Fiasco, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

1 to 5 p.m. “Mami Wata: exhibition curated by Storm Ascher at the Superposition Gallery at the Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street. Light bites on offer.

1 p.m. Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest, register at the Epic Martial Arts booth on Long Wharf.

2 p.m. Children’s tug-of-war, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Live music with Lynn Blue Band, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

3 p.m. Children’s hula hoop contest, Long Wharf.

3 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on the history of Sag Harbor. Sites along the route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. on Long Wharf. $35 for adults, $25 for children 5 to 12 and $5 for children 4 and under.

3:30 p.m. Whaleboat Men’s and Women ‘s Championships, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf.

4:15 p.m. Live music with Jettykoon, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

5:30 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters two-hour sunset cruise. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. on Long Wharf. $50 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under.

6 p.m. Live music with Rum Punch Mafia, Steinbeck Park Lounge.