Indian Island Wins Award for Shoreline Restoration

A national shoreline preservation nonprofit honored Indian Island County Park in Riverhead for work to restore its waterfront, stabilize eroding bluffs, reestablish native tidal marsh, and enhance the ecology with native plantings.

The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association awarded Suffolk County with the Best Restored Shoreline Award for the project that D&B Engineers and Architects designed and Gavin Bros/Madhue Contracting, JV constructed. Efforts included protecting a significant Native American burial site.

“Having represented this area for many years, I know firsthand how important this project is for the protection of our coastline and habitat,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. “This project combined pressing ecological and hydrological needs with the cultural sensitivities of the indigenous Native American population.”

Romaine said the project, which preserved both public access and recreational opportunities at Indian Island County Park, demonstrates how coastal resilience, habitat restoration, and heritage preservation can be integrated into a replicable model, led by public agencies in collaboration with state and federal regulators, tribal representatives, and private partners.

“Congratulations to everyone who worked together to make this project a reality,” said Suffolk County Legislator Catherine Stark (R-Riverhead). “I remain deeply committed to pursuing shoreline restoration in the First District to protect our homes, livelihoods and the recreational spaces we all cherish.”