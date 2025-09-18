Jean Shafiroff Hosts Fundraiser

Dan Rattiner, Christine Wasserstein, Rebecca Seawright, Jerry Kremer Fritz Brugere and Mitch Draizin Natalie Gerdik Heather and David Schwartz, Lily Fan, Daniel Schaeffer Natalie Gerdik Hubert and Maggie Delany, Mariah Dempsey, Shari Weiner Natalie Gerdik Ruth Miller, Austin Wright, Sylvia Hemingway Natalie Gerdik Sammie Orih surprised with an award by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright Natalie Gerdik Lily Fan, Shari Weiner, Jane Shafforf, Jack Drescher, Lenore Ruben, Mariah Dempsey, Stephanie Knepper, Graeme Page, Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps Natalie Gerdik

Jean Shafiroff, prominent philanthropist, television host, and author, hosted a fundraiser and reception at her Southampton home in support of New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, Chair of the Committee on Aging. The evening celebrated seven distinguished honorees across business, the arts, mental health, and community activism, with a live auction led by Victoria Schneps, President of Dan’s Papers.