Jean Shafiroff Hosts Fundraiser
1 minute 09/18/2025
Dan Rattiner, Christine Wasserstein, Rebecca Seawright, Jerry Kremer
Fritz Brugere and Mitch Draizin
Heather and David Schwartz, Lily Fan, Daniel Schaeffer
Hubert and Maggie Delany, Mariah Dempsey, Shari Weiner
Ruth Miller, Austin Wright, Sylvia Hemingway
Sammie Orih surprised with an award by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright
Lily Fan, Shari Weiner, Jane Shafforf, Jack Drescher, Lenore Ruben, Mariah Dempsey, Stephanie Knepper, Graeme Page, Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps
Jean Shafiroff, prominent philanthropist, television host, and author, hosted a fundraiser and reception at her Southampton home in support of New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, Chair of the Committee on Aging. The evening celebrated seven distinguished honorees across business, the arts, mental health, and community activism, with a live auction led by Victoria Schneps, President of Dan’s Papers.