Southampton

Jean Shafiroff Hosts Fundraiser

By
1 minute 09/18/2025
Dan Rattiner, Christine Wasserstein, Rebecca Seawright, Jerry Kremer

Fritz Brugere and Mitch Draizin

Natalie Gerdik
Heather and David Schwartz, Lily Fan, Daniel Schaeffer

Natalie Gerdik
Hubert and Maggie Delany, Mariah Dempsey, Shari Weiner

Natalie Gerdik
Ruth Miller, Austin Wright, Sylvia Hemingway

Natalie Gerdik
Sammie Orih surprised with an award by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright

Natalie Gerdik
Lily Fan, Shari Weiner, Jane Shafforf, Jack Drescher, Lenore Ruben, Mariah Dempsey, Stephanie Knepper, Graeme Page, Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps

Natalie Gerdik

Jean Shafiroff, prominent philanthropist, television host, and author, hosted a fundraiser and reception at her Southampton home in support of New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, Chair of the Committee on Aging. The evening celebrated seven distinguished honorees across business, the arts, mental health, and community activism, with a live auction led by Victoria Schneps, President of Dan’s Papers.

