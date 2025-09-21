Meet Lee Trink, Entrepreneur & Former Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney

Lee Trink

Lee Trink is open to change, to evolving. He believes in the adage that if you’re not evolving, you’re dying. He’s definitely alive and well, but he also believes that life is a process.

“I’m suddenly considering getting involved in politics,” says Trink, who is an entrepreneur and former Brooklyn district attorney. “When it came to politics, I was sort of non-participatory. I voted, but didn’t get deeply into politics. The Hamas attack on Israel October 7 [2023] changed all that.”

During this time, he has learned that the constant barrage of information from the media isn’t always the best venue for getting information.

“You have to do the research yourself,” says Trink, who has found himself spending more time on social media. He has learned a lot, including that it is the responsibility of the consumer to educate himself. Viewing source material rather than relying on the media’s explanation of events has become standard for him. This is another example of his evolution, not waiting to be fed information.

“I now consume a massive amount of news, and have become deeply involved in politics. It is not unlikely that I would run for office in the next few years. What I see now is a lack of courage on the part of our current elected officials. They bend their will to others. That’s not how I roll. I speak my mind. I like researching things that are important. I also like discourse.”

Trink hosts a podcast that he likens to the old CNN show “Crossfire,” but more entertaining. He also is an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer who focuses on bridging the gap between traditional and Gen Z-driven entertainment. He is co-founder and former CEO of FaZe Clan, one of the world’s largest gaming and youth culture brands. He has been successful in multiple industries, including music, film and gaming.

In 2001, Trink served as general manager for artist-first label Lava Records. Next, Trink went on to lead Virgin Records as general manager and chief operating officer, ultimately being promoted to president of EMI’s Capitol Music Group, comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Blue Note Records and Astralwerks Records. Once at the helm, Trink delivered the company’s financial target for the first time in a decade during the toughest climate in music industry history. Simultaneously, he launched the careers of global superstars such as Katy Perry and Jared Leto’s “30 Seconds to Mars,” and led global marketing campaigns for The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

Following his tenure at EMI, Trink built his own business where he managed multi-platinum global recording artists such as Kid Rock and The Backstreet Boys; produced a charity album for the King of Thailand; and developed strategies for iconic brands, like General Motors, Harley-Davidson and Jim Beam. Trink also co-produced the Tony Scott-directed “Unstoppable” starring Denzel Washington, as well as Sean Penn’s short film “Americans.”

“I am becoming more and more disturbed by what I see out there,” says Trink, who is single. “I’d be even more determined about the need for change if I had a family. Like everyone else, I was shaken by what happened on, and in the wake, of October 7th. I was motivated to speak out. Courage is in short supply right now. I just felt like, ‘If not me, then who?’ I’m not a journalist, but I do believe there is a place for opinion, but when journalists report opinion as fact … I’ve become immensely critical of the media. I see more opinion than reporting.”

Trink can remember a time when it was easier to trust and depend on the media for news. He now sees what the media does as more damaging.

“When a doctor breaches their ethics, it affects one patient,” Trink explains. “When the media breaches its ethics, it affects millions. You can have countless retractions, but that information is out there. You can blame layoffs or cutting corners, but there’s another layer that is intentionally misleading the public. When you decide on the story you want to tell and then have the reporter go out and find information to support the narrative, that is a problem.”

That focus on media is just one of the ways he is evolving. He also has transformed from a long time independent to a conservative.

“I am a recent conservative,” Trink says. “I voted for Joe Biden in the last election. What happened in Israel was my lightbulb moment. I still am that person who is ready to change my mind if you can convince me to change my mind. What I mean is that I want the discourse, the debate. And, if you can convince me otherwise, I am happy to change my views. You just have to convince me. Today, there are fewer people who are willing to do the work, get informed on their views, and be willing to engage with others.”

Why is all this important to him?

“I remember being 25 and thinking I knew everything,” he says with a laugh. “That is like so many young men. I went away for a weekend with some friends and some of my preconceived notions were shattered. I also had this incredible law school professor, Aaron Twersky, who taught me to question everything, including and especially, authority.”

Trink fears that we’re being encouraged to question things without also putting in the hard work of fact finding. And, with the many ways to glean information, there is no excuse for ignorance, to be set in your ways and thoughts.

Trink, who has 144,000 followers on Instagram, says he still enjoys a good debate.

“It is not always about winning,” Trink explains. “Sometimes, it is just about listening. I look at it that if you convince me to change my opinion, that is a win for me as well. Sure, like anyone, I can get dug in, but I like to think that everything I believe is written in pencil, sometimes really dark pencil, but still can be erased and rewritten.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.