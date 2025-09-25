Dan's NYC

Malan Breton’s 2026 Collection

By
1 minute 09/25/2025
Malan Breton

Malan Breton

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin
Malan Breton 2026 Collection

Malan Breton 2026 Collection

BFA / Maynard Villaflores / Danny Chin

Malan Breton debuted his Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear and menswear collections at the Léman Ballroom with “The Age of the Machine, The Heart of Humanity.” The show unfolded in four acts The Heart, Time, Transformation, and Legacy with collaborations including CaringKind, King Seiko, Wigs.com, Vivienne Mackinder, and SohoMuse. Breton’s designs balanced Gilded Age opulence with futuristic structure, exploring the tension between technology and tradition.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events