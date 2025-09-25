Malan Breton’s 2026 Collection
1 minute 09/25/2025
Malan Breton debuted his Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear and menswear collections at the Léman Ballroom with “The Age of the Machine, The Heart of Humanity.” The show unfolded in four acts The Heart, Time, Transformation, and Legacy with collaborations including CaringKind, King Seiko, Wigs.com, Vivienne Mackinder, and SohoMuse. Breton’s designs balanced Gilded Age opulence with futuristic structure, exploring the tension between technology and tradition.