Marco & Sheila Barrila: Building Dreams on Sacred Ground

Sheila Barrila, Marco Barrila

There’s something magical that happens when a community rallies around a cause that speaks to the soul. On a recent Wednesday evening on Jobs Lane in Southampton Village, that magic was palpable as over 250 neighbors, friends, and supporters gathered for an event that perfectly embodied the spirit of giving back — while celebrating the simple joys of good food, art, and human connection.

The collaboration between Insatiable Eats and Platinum Capital Advisors created more than just a fundraiser; it was a testament to what’s possible when local businesses unite behind a shared vision. At the heart of this gathering was Citizens 4 Humanity, the inspiring initiative founded by East End Chef Marco Barrila and his wife Sheila, dedicated to creating educational opportunities for American students to study culinary arts and hospitality in the rolling hills of Umbria, Italy.

The Citizens 4 Humanity project extends far beyond a typical culinary school — it’s a transformative vision taking root in the sacred hills of Umbria, Italy. Marco and Sheila Barrila have already purchased a remarkable property that will serve dual purposes: half social mission, half resort, creating a sustainable model for educational philanthropy.

What makes this location truly extraordinary is its spiritual heritage. The property includes a small sanctuary dating back to the 1400s, owned by the Vatican and still active today. This sacred space carries profound historical significance as a place where field workers once came to eat, play, and heal—leaving, according to local lore, without physical ailments. It was a place where miracles were performed, where the intersection of nourishment, community, and faith created something transcendent.

“Marco is the most terrific instructor,” Sheila Barrila shares with evident pride. “He taught me how to cook. He is a genius with recipes, and all of his knowledge will help inspire the next generation of great chefs.” This personal testament speaks to the heart of their mission—the belief that exceptional culinary education combined with cultural immersion can transform lives.

But Marco’s vision extends even deeper than culinary technique. He’s passionate about bringing the importance of farming back into the minds of young American chefs. “We are losing lots of land in America,” Chef Barrila observes, recognizing a crisis that threatens not just our food systems but our connection to the earth itself. Through the Citizens 4 Humanity program, he hopes to inspire this next generation of young people to become chefs who understand that great cooking begins in the soil.

The school will specifically seek out students who meet financial criteria, providing them not just with education but with a home. Students will live on the property while attending classes, fully immersed in Italian culture, culinary traditions, and the timeless rhythms of rural life.

Currently halfway to their fundraising goal, the Barrilas are targeting a late 2027 or early 2028 opening for the school. This timeline reflects their commitment to doing this right — building not just facilities but sustainable programs that will serve students for generations to come.

While working toward their Italian vision, Marco and Sheila remain deeply rooted in East End community service. They actively organize fresh meals for seniors, veterans, and financially insecure families during Thanksgiving and Christmas — proving that their commitment to nourishing others isn’t confined to future plans but lives in their daily actions.

The beauty of initiatives like Citizens 4 Humanity is that they invite all of us to participate in something larger than ourselves. Whether through financial support, volunteer efforts, or simply spreading awareness, there are countless ways to contribute to this vision of international education and cultural exchange.

As we move through these late summer days in the Hamptons, events like this remind us of what makes our community special. It’s not just the beautiful beaches or the charming villages — it’s the people who choose to use their resources, connections, and talents to lift others up. In supporting Citizens 4 Humanity, we’re not just helping individual students pursue their dreams; we’re investing in a future where young people understand that the world is vast, interconnected, and full of possibilities. And that each of us, even as one, can create positive change.

For those moved to support this extraordinary cause, visit citizens4humanity.org.