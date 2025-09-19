Metallica Rocks Stephen Talkhouse

Metallica stunned the Hamptons with a rare, intimate set at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. The event celebrated the launch of their new SiriusXM channel Maximum Metallica. Before a few hundred fans, friends, and celebrity guests including Paul McCartney, Sylvester Stallone, Michael J. Fox, and Howard Stern, the band tore through 13 anthems in 95 minutes of pure rock and roll. For one night only, the world’s biggest metal band turned a neighborhood tent into an unforgettable night.