Amagansett

Metallica Rocks Stephen Talkhouse

By
1 minute 09/19/2025
Metallica

Metallica

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jane Rose

Jane Rose

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Chad Smith

Chad Smith

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Michael J. Fox and Sam Michael Fox

Michael J. Fox and Sam Michael Fox

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos

Getty Images for SiriusXM
Metallica stunned the Hamptons with a rare, intimate set at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. The event celebrated the launch of their new SiriusXM channel Maximum Metallica. Before a few hundred fans, friends, and celebrity guests including Paul McCartney, Sylvester Stallone, Michael J. Fox, and Howard Stern, the band tore through 13 anthems in 95 minutes of pure rock and roll. For one night only, the world’s biggest metal band turned a neighborhood tent into an unforgettable night.

