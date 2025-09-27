Millicent Gryczka Remembered as Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Cofounder

Melissa (Millicent) Gryczka died on Wednesday, Aug. 27, in a Long Island hospital following a brief illness.

A woman of deep intellect, humor, and boundless generosity, Melissa divided her time between Manhattan, East Quogue and Galveston, Texas — each of which she made brighter with her presence. She leaves behind countless friends across the country and around the world who mourn her passing and celebrate the extraordinary life she lived.

Melissa’s academic and professional accomplishments were considerable. She studied at Fordham University and St. John’s University, where she earned her pharmacy degree, and went on to help shape the healthcare industry not only as a practitioner but as a leader and advocate. As co-creator of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), Melissa worked tirelessly to advance the role and recognition of women in the business of healthcare.

Later in life, she pursued studies in ESL teaching at Columbia University, ultimately taking those skills to Myanmar, where she taught English to Buddhist monks.

Her work there helped empower young women in an orphanage she helped establish — ensuring they, too, could access education and opportunity.

In Galveston, Melissa was an active member of the community.

She gave her time generously, volunteering with the Grand Opera House, the Galveston Tree Conservancy, the Galveston County Food Bank, the Galveston Historical Foundation, and as a Galveston County election poll watcher.

During her summers in the Hamptons, Melissa gave generously of her time and talents.

She volunteered with the Southampton Animal Shelter in Hampton Bays and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, two places that reflected her love for both the arts and animals.

Her presence and kindness made a lasting impact on the community she cherished so much.

She cherished her Zen garden, a cocktail or two in good company, deep conversations — especially political ones—and most of all, the joy of being surrounded by friends.

In the meantime, raise a glass with friends and share stories, laughter, and memories of Melissa.

That is how she would have wanted to be remembered.

A memorial service was held for Melissa on Friday, September 5, at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa Gryczka’s honor to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (southamptonanimalshelter.com/donate), an organization she supported and loved.