Six New & Renovated Destinations in Greenport

The Greenport waterfront.

Founded in the 1600s as a bustling maritime village, Greenport remains one of the North Fork’s most iconic year-round destinations.

Its walkable streets are lined with independent boutiques, acclaimed restaurants, and historic charm, offering a perfect mix of old-world flavor and contemporary appeal.

A steady wave of stylish shops, tasting rooms, and seasonal events has brought fresh energy to the village, drawing in both longtime locals and weekend visitors alike.

New & Renovated in Greenport

Flavor Fork

Chef and Food Network alum Sarah Mastracco brings global flavor to Greenport with her new grab-and-go concept, Flavor Fork. The shop offers ready-to-eat meals, signature sauces like Chili Pepp Crunch, and curated local favorites including Milla’s Puffs and NoFo Pot Pies. Mastracco’s resume spans Michelin-starred kitchens and culinary TV productions, lending polish to her plant-based, Mediterranean-inspired offerings. Flavor Fork evolved from her successful online meal venture launched during the pandemic.

402 1 Street, Greenport, flavorforkfood.com

Charlie Boy

An all-day Italian haven on Greenport’s waterfront, Charlie Boy. Located at Claudio’s Tavern & Grill, with bold flavors and high-energy, the 270-seat space serves breakfast burritos and espresso by day, and then transitions into wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and inventive Italian-American mains as the sun sets. With a cocktail-forward bar, Charlie Boy offers a dynamic, experience-driven scene that beckons both locals and visitors. It’s the ultimate destination for a lively scene, whether you’re sipping espresso at sunrise or gathering over cocktails and truffle arancini at night.

111 Main Street, Greenport, charlieboyrestaurant.com

Common Country East

A reimagined country-style restaurant and bar overlooking Greenport’s historic harbor, Common Country East brings relaxed coastal vibes with an elevated twist. The spot offers fresh seafood, refined bar fare, and a lineup of seasonal cocktails, frozen drinks, curated beers, and select whiskeys. It’s the new incarnation of the former Crabby Jerry’s dock space, revamped by Gansevoort Street Hospitality and launched at the end of May. The venue’s spacious rustic-chic aesthetic and event-ready format make it a sunny-season favorite for both casual drinks and private gatherings.

111 Main Street, Greenport, commoncountrybar.com

Claudio’s

A historic waterfront eatery reopened on April 19, reviving its legacy as the North Fork’s go-to destination since 1870. Claudio’s kicked off spring service with weekend brunch and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., running through Easter weekend before expanding to full seasonal hours. Now part of a newly refreshed complex by Gansevoort Street Hospitality, live music returned on May 24, bringing fresh energy to sunset dinners and dockside cocktails.

111 Main Street, Greenport, claudios.com

The Harbor Front Inn

Greenport’s iconic waterfront inn emerges refreshed this summer after a stunning full-scale renovation. Guest rooms and suites across the hotel have been outfitted with contemporary coastal furnishings, while the lobby now features a nautical-inspired layout complete with a cozy reading area and wine bar. Just in time for peak season, a newly revamped pool deck with resort-style seating debuts alongside an EV partnership with Moke and in-room amenities from Vacation Inc. Designer touches by Sugar Shed evoke Greenport’s maritime heritage, blending the past with the present.

209 Front Street, Greenport, theharborfrontin.com

The Magical Carousel

Greenport’s beloved 1920s Herschell-Spillman carousel has returned to Mitchell Park, lighting up the summer season with music and joy. After being fully disassembled and undergoing extensive repairs since last September, it officially reopened with a ribbon-cutting on June 14. The village invested around $100,000 fixing mechanical failures and restoring weathered wooden horses, some over a century old, to sturdy condition. While it has been spinning all summer, ongoing restoration and fundraising aim to repair the remaining horses and their pavilion structure.

115 Front Street, Greenport