Event & Party Photos

Northwell Health Rallys For Women's Health

By
1 minute 09/11/2025
David and Victoria Moran-Furman

David and Victoria Moran-Furman

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Ashley Brissette, Dr. James Kelly

Dr. Ashley Brissette, Dr. James Kelly

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Daniel Baker, Dr. Jill Kalman, Dr. Stacey Rosen, Rosanna Scotto

Dr. Daniel Baker, Dr. Jill Kalman, Dr. Stacey Rosen, Rosanna Scotto

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. John D'Angelo, Dawn D'Angelo, Iris and Saul Katz, Brian Lally, Victoria Moran-Furman, David Martin, Larry Scott

Dr. John D'Angelo, Dawn D'Angelo, Iris and Saul Katz, Brian Lally, Victoria Moran-Furman, David Martin, Larry Scott

Mark Sagliocco
Iris and Saul Katz

Iris and Saul Katz

Mark Sagliocco
Dr. Jill Kalman

Dr. Jill Kalman

Mark Sagliocco
Kenneth and Maria Fishel

Kenneth and Maria Fishel

Mark Sagliocco
Lynn and Larry Scott

Lynn and Larry Scott

Mark Sagliocco
Nicole Noonan, Leesa Rowland

Nicole Noonan, Leesa Rowland

Mark Sagliocco
Rosanna Scotto, Fern Mallis, Tamron Hall

Rosanna Scotto, Fern Mallis, Tamron Hall

Mark Sagliocco

Northwell Health hosted it’s seventh annual Summer Hamptons Evening raised $1.25 million to benefit the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. More than 300 supporters attended the event at the home of Victoria Moran-Furman in Watermill.  The event was co-hosted with Iris and Saul Katz, Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. Emceed by Rosanna Scotto, the evening supported Northwell’s mission to provide exceptional, individualized care for women at every stage of life. Since its inception, the benefit has raised over $6 million for women’s health and the communities Northwell serves.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events