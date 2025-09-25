Dan's NYC

NYFW Presents Anita Yuan

Designer Malan Breton, Prince Mario Max, Guests

Dr. Tony and Kerry Berlet

Hailey Gali wearing Saima Chaudhary

Jodi Elkins, Maggie Delany, Sammie Orih, Flor Cawley

Kayla Brynn Buy the Runway Boutique

Miss Grand USA Ivana Garcia wearing Anita Yuan

Naima Acosta wearing Anita Yuan

Producers Maggie and Hubert Delany

Stephanie Chen Wearing Buy the Runway Boutique

NYFW and EPN presented designer Anita Yuan’s debut solo collection, The Land of Orvegr, at the Léman Ballroom during New York Fashion Week. The 24 year old Canton born designer transported guests into a world of fantasy, blending haute couture with fairytale and Arthurian-inspired motifs. Hosted by Maggie and Hubert Delany alongside Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the show unfolded with theatrical touches complete with maps for guests and showcased gowns, cloaks, and armor-like silhouettes that reimagined couture as storytelling.

