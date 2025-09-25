NYFW Presents Anita Yuan

Designer Malan Breton, Prince Mario Max, Guests Designer Malan Breton, Prince Mario Max, GuestsAdam Z. Lein Dr. Tony and Kerry Berlet Adam Z. Lein Hailey Gali wearing Saima Chaudhary Adam Z. Lein Jodi Elkins, Maggie Delany, Sammie Orih, Flor Cawley Adam Z. Lein Kayla Brynn Buy the Runway Boutique Adam Z. Lein Miss Grand USA Ivana Garcia wearing Anita Yuan Adam Z. Lein Naima Acosta wearing Anita Yuan Adam Z. Lein Producers Maggie and Hubert Delany Adam Z. Lein Stephanie Chen Wearing Buy the Runway Boutique Adam Z. Lein

NYFW and EPN presented designer Anita Yuan’s debut solo collection, The Land of Orvegr, at the Léman Ballroom during New York Fashion Week. The 24 year old Canton born designer transported guests into a world of fantasy, blending haute couture with fairytale and Arthurian-inspired motifs. Hosted by Maggie and Hubert Delany alongside Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the show unfolded with theatrical touches complete with maps for guests and showcased gowns, cloaks, and armor-like silhouettes that reimagined couture as storytelling.