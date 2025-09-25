NYFW Presents Anita Yuan
1 minute 09/25/2025
Designer Malan Breton, Prince Mario Max, Guests
Dr. Tony and Kerry Berlet
Hailey Gali wearing Saima Chaudhary
Jodi Elkins, Maggie Delany, Sammie Orih, Flor Cawley
Kayla Brynn Buy the Runway Boutique
Miss Grand USA Ivana Garcia wearing Anita Yuan
Naima Acosta wearing Anita Yuan
Producers Maggie and Hubert Delany
Stephanie Chen Wearing Buy the Runway Boutique
NYFW and EPN presented designer Anita Yuan’s debut solo collection, The Land of Orvegr, at the Léman Ballroom during New York Fashion Week. The 24 year old Canton born designer transported guests into a world of fantasy, blending haute couture with fairytale and Arthurian-inspired motifs. Hosted by Maggie and Hubert Delany alongside Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the show unfolded with theatrical touches complete with maps for guests and showcased gowns, cloaks, and armor-like silhouettes that reimagined couture as storytelling.