Dan Rattiner Talks with Natalie Portman, Actress in 'Good Sex'

Meet Natalie Portman

Episode 246: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Natalie Portman, an actress best known for her appearances in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan and the Star Wars prequel trilogy, among many other films. For the former, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2010. Portman has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor films and a long list of blockbuster and independent movies, including capturing audiences’ hearts with her very first major role in Leon: The Professional at age 11 in 1994.

Portman recently completed filming Good Sex, an upcoming New York City-set romantic comedy directed by Lena Dunham, also starring Mark Ruffalo. She lives in NYC and Paris, grew up in Syosset on Long Island and has spent time in the Hamptons.

