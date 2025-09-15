Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself Spicy Iris Holistic Spirits

Spicy Iris

Nothing transitions the end of summer into fall better than a refreshing cocktail with a kick! Try your hand at shaking up a Spicy Iris by Holistic Spirits Co.

Pick up a bottle of their Harmony Holistic Gin at Amagansett Wine & Spirits, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits, Sag Habor Liquor Store, or Churchill Wine & Spirits in Bridgehampton to complete this cocktail.

Cheers!

Ingredients

1.5 oz Harmony Holistic Gin

1.5 oz fresh pineapple juice

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

Squeeze of fresh lime

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well until chilled, then strain into glass of choice over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, lime wheel, or a sprig of mint for a fresh finish.