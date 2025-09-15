Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself Spicy Iris Holistic Spirits
Nothing transitions the end of summer into fall better than a refreshing cocktail with a kick! Try your hand at shaking up a Spicy Iris by Holistic Spirits Co.
Pick up a bottle of their Harmony Holistic Gin at Amagansett Wine & Spirits, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits, Sag Habor Liquor Store, or Churchill Wine & Spirits in Bridgehampton to complete this cocktail.
Cheers!
Spicy Iris
Ingredients
1.5 oz Harmony Holistic Gin
1.5 oz fresh pineapple juice
0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
Squeeze of fresh lime
Directions
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well until chilled, then strain into glass of choice over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, lime wheel, or a sprig of mint for a fresh finish.