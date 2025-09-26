Southampton Town Issues Red Creek Skate Park Design Survey

Conceptual design for the planned Red Creek Skate Park in Hampton Bays

According to an announcement from Southampton Town Friday, approximately 20 local skaters came out for a meeting held at Red Creek Park in Hampton Bays on Wednesday, September 24 to get the first glimpse at plans for a major renovation of the facility’s new skate park.

Engineering firm L.K. McLean Associates and Platform Group, a firm that specializes in the design of one-of-a-kind custom skate parks, presented two conceptual designs. Both options featured concrete surfaces but had variations on elements like bowl shapes, street course layouts, and the types of obstacles conceived for the park.

“The participants at the meeting were very enthusiastic about the designs, and provided some great ideas and feedback,” Southampton Town Councilman Rick Martel said. “We also hope that anyone else who is interested will take the survey so we can hone in on as many wants and needs as possible.”

Conceptual designs for the skate park and a brief survey can be found at southamptontownny.gov/survey. The deadline for survey submissions is Wednesday, October 15.

This new Red Creek skate park project is being funded by a $1.25 million Southampton Town Board appropriation in the 2025 capital budget, and is being managed by the Parks & Recreation Department. The construction of the new park is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2026.

Red Creek is part of a series of East End skate parks that have enjoyed major upgrades over the last few years, including excellent work refreshing skate facilities in both Montauk and Greenport.