Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church: Celebrating Over 100 Years of Service in Westhampton Beach

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

For over a century, Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church has been a defining presence on Main Street in Westhampton Beach. More than just a place of worship, it functions as a vital community hub housing the Bright Beginnings preschool and offering its spacious parish hall for local activities like early voting and the WHB Winter Farmer’s Market. Its story, however, stretches back much further, rooted in the village’s summer traditions.

The origins trace to the Westhampton Free Chapel, or the Union Chapel, built in 1874 at Main Street and Mill Road. This ecumenical space served Episcopalians, Methodists and Presbyterians during the summer months. After being relocated to Library Street (now the library site), it hosted vacationing clergy, including prominent figures like the Rev. Morgan Dix. Yet, this arrangement left the estimated 14 year-round Episcopalian families without consistent services. The turning point came in September 1924 when a small committee consulted with the Rev. Samuel C. Fish of Southampton, seeking to establish a permanent church. Despite his demanding responsibilities across multiple parishes, Rev. Fish guided the group. On October 26, 1924, he officiated a service in the Union Chapel, including the baptism of two children, marking the formal beginning of Saint Mark’s Mission. By 1928, under Bishop Ernest Stires, it became an official Diocesan mission.

Growth continued steadily. The congregation welcomed its first Resident Priest-In-Charge, Rev. Arnold Lewis, in 1936. Initial plans to build near the newly constructed rectory on Beach Road shifted when it became clear the site was too small. Generously, the Atwater family donated land at Main Street and Potunk Lane. Following incorporation as a parish in 1947 with Rev. Robert Woodroofe as its first Rector, construction began. The cornerstone was laid in October 1948, and the new Georgian-style building was dedicated by Bishop James DeWolfe on July 3, 1949. Subsequent decades saw Saint Mark’s deepen its community roots. Under Rev. Charles Hubon (1952-1966), the undercroft was developed for education and fellowship, and the chapel’s stained-glass window was dedicated. Rev. George Busler, the longest-serving Rector (1966-1999), oversaw significant changes: replacing the nave windows with the “Water of Life”

stained-glass series, completed in 1978, and establishing the Hampton Interfaith Council’s Family Counseling Service, adding a columbarium in 1993, and leading major anniversary renovations including new organ installation.

The 21st century ushered in further expansion. Rev. Christopher David (2001-2012) led a major building campaign, resulting in the dedication of a large new Parish Hall, offices, and classrooms in 2004. These classrooms enabled the launch of the certified Bright Beginnings preschool. The installation of cellular transmission systems in the steeple also began providing ongoing revenue. Recent years have focused on renewal and outreach. Following Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic, rectors Rev. Mark Powell, Rev. Michael Ralph (who strengthened youth ministry and initiated the Church Garden in 2019), and the current rector, Rev. Christopher Jubinski (called in 2021), have navigated challenges. Rev. Jubinski prioritized post-pandemic reconnection and addressed significant maintenance, including roof replacement, interior renovations to the Beinecke Building (formerly home to the Family Service League), new parking, and major infrastructure upgrades. His emphasis on “moving from maintenance to mission” is evident in the growing community use of the Parish Hall and the increased reach of livestreamed services, solidifying Saint Mark’s role as a true community anchor.

