Sagaponack

School’s Out Shines in Sagaponack

By
1 minute 09/04/2025
Tonia Steck, Amy Harclerode

Clauds Southampton inn
Soraida Bedoya and Christi Offutt

Andrew Werner
Monica Novo and Stacy Pisone

Andrew Werner
Michael Lorber, Dennis Basso, Jeffrey Goldmuntz, Nathan Orsman, Mario Palumbo

Andrew Werner
Kelsie Watts

Andrew Werner
Justin Mantrana, Colin Fuda

Andrew Werner
Josh Flagg, Luann de Lesseps, Michael Lorber, Thom Filicia

Andrew Werner
Jose Castro, Nathan Orsman, Scott Currie, Thom Filicia

Andrew Werner
HMI Board Members

Andrew Werner
Fern Mallis

Andrew Werner
Dr. Felix and Matthew Cohen

Andrew Werner
Chris Wanlass

Andrew Werner
Captain Kerry Titheradge

Andrew Werner
Benjamin Dixon

Andrew Werner
Anthony Taccetta

Andrew Werner
Anthony Sibilia and Joseph Marino

Andrew Werner

School’s Out had Over 600 guests gathered at the Sagaponack estate of Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya for the Hetrick-Martin Institute’s annual School’s Out benefit, raising a record $900,000 in support of LGBTQIA+ youth. The Host Committee included School’s Out Co-Chairs Ben Dixon and Tonia Steck.  The evening featured live music by Broadway star Kelsie Watts, fashion designer Dennis Basso participated in a special paddle raise, and a spirited live auction highlighting HMI’s 46-year mission to provide safety, support to LGBTQIA youth

