School’s Out Shines in Sagaponack

School’s Out had Over 600 guests gathered at the Sagaponack estate of Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya for the Hetrick-Martin Institute’s annual School’s Out benefit, raising a record $900,000 in support of LGBTQIA+ youth. The Host Committee included School’s Out Co-Chairs Ben Dixon and Tonia Steck. The evening featured live music by Broadway star Kelsie Watts, fashion designer Dennis Basso participated in a special paddle raise, and a spirited live auction highlighting HMI’s 46-year mission to provide safety, support to LGBTQIA youth