School’s Out Shines in Sagaponack
1 minute 09/04/2025
Tonia Steck, Amy Harclerode
Soraida Bedoya and Christi Offutt
Monica Novo and Stacy Pisone
Michael Lorber, Dennis Basso, Jeffrey Goldmuntz, Nathan Orsman, Mario Palumbo
Kelsie Watts
Justin Mantrana, Colin Fuda
Josh Flagg, Luann de Lesseps, Michael Lorber, Thom Filicia
Jose Castro, Nathan Orsman, Scott Currie, Thom Filicia
HMI Board Members
Fern Mallis
Dr. Felix and Matthew Cohen
Chris Wanlass
Captain Kerry Titheradge
Benjamin Dixon
Anthony Taccetta
Anthony Sibilia and Joseph Marino
School’s Out had Over 600 guests gathered at the Sagaponack estate of Christi Offutt and Soraida Bedoya for the Hetrick-Martin Institute’s annual School’s Out benefit, raising a record $900,000 in support of LGBTQIA+ youth. The Host Committee included School’s Out Co-Chairs Ben Dixon and Tonia Steck. The evening featured live music by Broadway star Kelsie Watts, fashion designer Dennis Basso participated in a special paddle raise, and a spirited live auction highlighting HMI’s 46-year mission to provide safety, support to LGBTQIA youth