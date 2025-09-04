Silverstein Estate Hosts 5th Annual Garden Gala
1 minute 09/04/2025
Jean Shafiroff
Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky
Carrie and Brian Packin
Christina and Nicholas Gregoriou
Frank Bruttomesso, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso
Fred Mwangaguhunga, Notoya Green
Joseph Donovan, James Brynes, Noreen Donovan, Carole and Peter Thomas Roth
Karen and Scott Ressler, Rebecca and Dave Swanson
Micheal and Margaret Burton
Ni Ricordi, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso, Devra Miller, Patricia Silverstein, Regina Mukhtarova, Sarrah Rose
Robert and Devra Miller
Spencer Wells
Patricia and Roger Silverstein opened their Water Mill estate for the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala last weekend. The event was hosted by the Silverstein Dream Foundation to benefit the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. The evening featured a cocktail reception, seated dinner, heartfelt remarks, live auction, and dancing all in support of groundbreaking research to prevent and cure diabetes.