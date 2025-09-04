Water Mill

Silverstein Estate Hosts 5th Annual Garden Gala

By
1 minute 09/04/2025
Hamptons Summer Masquerade Gala

Madison McGaw
Jean Shafiroff

Madison McGaw
Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky

Madison McGaw
Carrie and Brian Packin

Madison McGaw
Christina and Nicholas Gregoriou

Madison McGaw
Frank Bruttomesso, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso

Madison McGaw
Fred Mwangaguhunga, Notoya Green

Madison McGaw
Joseph Donovan, James Brynes, Noreen Donovan, Carole and Peter Thomas Roth

Madison McGaw
Karen and Scott Ressler, Rebecca and Dave Swanson

Madison McGaw
Micheal and Margaret Burton

Madison McGaw
Ni Ricordi, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso, Devra Miller, Patricia Silverstein, Regina Mukhtarova, Sarrah Rose

Madison McGaw
Robert and Devra Miller

Madison McGaw

Madison McGaw
Spencer Wells

Madison McGaw

Patricia and Roger Silverstein opened their Water Mill estate for the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala last weekend.  The event was hosted by the Silverstein Dream Foundation to benefit the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. The evening featured a cocktail reception, seated dinner, heartfelt remarks, live auction, and dancing all in support of groundbreaking research to prevent and cure diabetes.

