Silverstein Estate Hosts 5th Annual Garden Gala

Hamptons Summer Masquerade Gala Madison McGaw Jean Shafiroff Madison McGaw Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky Madison McGaw Carrie and Brian Packin Madison McGaw Christina and Nicholas Gregoriou Madison McGaw Frank Bruttomesso, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso Madison McGaw Fred Mwangaguhunga, Notoya Green Madison McGaw Joseph Donovan, James Brynes, Noreen Donovan, Carole and Peter Thomas Roth Madison McGaw Karen and Scott Ressler, Rebecca and Dave Swanson Madison McGaw Micheal and Margaret Burton Madison McGaw Ni Ricordi, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso, Devra Miller, Patricia Silverstein, Regina Mukhtarova, Sarrah Rose Madison McGaw Robert and Devra Miller Madison McGaw Madison McGaw Spencer Wells Madison McGaw

Patricia and Roger Silverstein opened their Water Mill estate for the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala last weekend. The event was hosted by the Silverstein Dream Foundation to benefit the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. The evening featured a cocktail reception, seated dinner, heartfelt remarks, live auction, and dancing all in support of groundbreaking research to prevent and cure diabetes.