Southampton Arts Center Launches Persian Feasts
1 minute 09/24/2025
Agha Khan, Aima Raza
Angeli Melwani,Harley Raiff, Irina Liner
Bettina Zilka, Bahar Tavakolian, Laya Khadjavi, Simone Levinson, Leila Heller, Stacey Bronfman
Cheri Kaufman, Bill Schlight
Henry Heller, Jamee and Peter Gregory
Jean Shafiroff, Leila Heller, Lucia Hwong Gordon
Lisa Lewis, Simone Levinson, Nicole Salmasi
Majid Tavakolian, Paul Misut, Siamak Samii
Marcy Warren, Pamela Gross
Pamela Morgan, Elizabeth Steimberg, Erin Lazard, Maryann Marston
Southampton Arts Center hosted the launch of Persian Feasts: Recipes and Stories from a Family Table with author Leila Heller and co-authors Lila Charif, Laya Khadjavi, and Bahar Tavakolian. Guests gathered in Southampton to celebrate the cookbook’s 100 authentic dishes, personal family stories, and a tribute to Heller’s late mother, Nahid Joon, honoring heritage, tradition, and the beauty of Persian cuisine.