Southampton Arts Center Launches Persian Feasts

Southampton Arts Center hosted the launch of Persian Feasts: Recipes and Stories from a Family Table with author Leila Heller and co-authors Lila Charif, Laya Khadjavi, and Bahar Tavakolian. Guests gathered in Southampton to celebrate the cookbook’s 100 authentic dishes, personal family stories, and a tribute to Heller’s late mother, Nahid Joon, honoring heritage, tradition, and the beauty of Persian cuisine.