Southampton

Southampton Arts Center Launches Persian Feasts

By
1 minute 09/24/2025
Agha Khan, Aima Raza

Agha Khan, Aima Raza

Rob Rich
Angeli Melwani,Harley Raiff, Irina Liner

Angeli Melwani,Harley Raiff, Irina Liner

Rob Rich
Bettina Zilka, Bahar Tavakolian, Laya Khadjavi, Simone Levinson, Leila Heller, Stacey Bronfman

Bettina Zilka, Bahar Tavakolian, Laya Khadjavi, Simone Levinson, Leila Heller, Stacey Bronfman

Rob Rich
Cheri Kaufman, Bill Schlight

Cheri Kaufman, Bill Schlight

Rob Rich
Henry Heller, Jamee and Peter Gregory

Henry Heller, Jamee and Peter Gregory

Rob Rich
Jean Shafiroff, Leila Heller, Lucia Hwong Gordon

Jean Shafiroff, Leila Heller, Lucia Hwong Gordon

Rob Rich
Lisa Lewis, Simone Levinson, Nicole Salmasi

Lisa Lewis, Simone Levinson, Nicole Salmasi

Rob Rich
Majid Tavakolian, Paul Misut, Siamak Samii

Majid Tavakolian, Paul Misut, Siamak Samii

Rob Rich
Marcy Warren, Pamela Gross

Marcy Warren, Pamela Gross

Rob Rich
Pamela Morgan, Elizabeth Steimberg, Erin Lazard, Maryann Marston

Pamela Morgan, Elizabeth Steimberg, Erin Lazard, Maryann Marston

Rob Rich

Southampton Arts Center hosted the launch of Persian Feasts: Recipes and Stories from a Family Table with author Leila Heller and co-authors Lila Charif, Laya Khadjavi, and Bahar Tavakolian. Guests gathered in Southampton to celebrate the cookbook’s 100 authentic dishes, personal family stories, and a tribute to Heller’s late mother, Nahid Joon, honoring heritage, tradition, and the beauty of Persian cuisine.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events