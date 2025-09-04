Southampton Town Creates East Quogue Park District

The East Quogue Park District was established last month

The Southampton Town Board passed legislation establishing the East Quogue Park District that includes a fund to spruce up the hamlet’s downtown corridor with new plantings along Main Street.

The board unanimously approved the proposal on Aug. 26, with a maximum of $75,000 authorized to be spent on replacing trees, maintaining hanging baskets, adding seasonal lights and decorations, as well as maintaining gardens at the East Quogue Post Office and Bay Street Marina.

“I would like to thank the community members who brought this forward and made the residents aware of the proposal,” said Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara, who proposed the legislation. “Our Parks Department does a great job, but the community wanted more in terms of beautification. I think this will be great for East Quogue.”

The East Quogue Civic Association, the Beautification Committee, the Citizens Advisory Committee, and the Chamber of Commerce, and the Historical Society supported the initiative, which followed informal meetings with community leaders.

The district will be funded by the taxpayers who live within East Quogue, at an estimated cost of $22.80 per year for a property assessed at $700,000.

A Parks District Advisory Committee comprising a member of the Town Board and local organizations will be seated to help manage the district projects.