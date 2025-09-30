Southampton Greek Orthodox Church Designated Cathedral By Spiritual Leader

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew leads the Divine Liturgy service at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Sept. 21, 2025.

A Southampton Greek Orthodox church has been elevated to cathedral status by the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, the first such designation in Suffolk County.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew made the surprise announcement to the congregation of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons on Sept. 21 while visiting the eastern United States from Istanbul, Turkey.

“Our ministries are a reflection of our faith, and so I look at this cathedral as being more of a challenge than a compliment,” said Reverend Alexander Karloutsos, known to his parishioners as Father Alex, who has led the church since 1998.

Originally established in 1977, the Southampton church-turned-cathedral now has a year-round congregation of around 270, which more than doubles in the summer months, with 39 ethnicities represented. Congregants view the elevation in status and the visit by their leader as recognition of not just the church, but of the role it plays in the wider community.

“It’s an honor to be elevated to cathedral. All of our parishioners felt the same way, like everyone was tearing up,” said Maria Nikolopoulos, 45, who has been a member of the church for the past 15 years. “It was even more remarkable that he, His All-Holiness, was there to make the announcement himself.”

The church runs regular events for the local community, including an annual Greek Festival and a Thanksgiving dinner. It also runs year-round programs, including Luv Michael, which trains and provides work opportunities for adults with autism.

Southampton doctor Peter Michalos has attended the church for 34 years and found the service very moving. Michalos sees his church supporting both the spiritual and physical health of the wider community, even organizing vaccine drives and COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.

“I feel like the Greek roots of our church are very giving. I think Father Alex has that instilled in him, and his mentality is: if we can help, we will help,” Nikolopoulos said.

Father Alex sees this honor as an impetus.

“I believe it’s a responsibility for us to do more for our neighbors,” he said. “It means we’ve that got to serve the Lord passionately and effectively. And then to look at ourselves and to try to be a little bit more humble, even though we live in one of the best places to live in the world.”

Roughly 300 million people worldwide follow Eastern Orthodox religions, according to the Church, with more than 670,000 of them in the U.S. Bartholomew has significant standing with world leaders. During his 10-day tour, His All-Holiness met separately with both President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.