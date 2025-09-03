Southampton Amends Rental Laws, Sets 14-Day Minimum

Village of Southampton

In a move to address frequent complaints about noise and parties, the Village of Southampton’s board of trustees voted 4-1 to pass an amendment that sets a minimum two-week rental period.

The shortest rental period of a house in Southampton will now be increased to 14 days or two one-week periods within 12 months. The new law, which mirrors the regulations in East Hampton, is a means to regulate weekend parties and noise disturbances that are a growing concern for the Southampton community.

During the public hearing, speakers expressed both support and opposition. For homeowner Jay Fitzpatrick, this new amendment is not restrictive enough. He believes that there should be a comprehensive look into the number of residents renting a unit and ensure stricter enforcement of laws.

This change will not require the residents to obtain a rental permit.

This raised concerns around enforcement, to which William Manger, mayor of Southampton, referred to his conversation with East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen who said that police involvement mostly provided easy resolution.

Trustee Ed Simioni, the lone dissenter of the proposal, remarked that it will be too restrictive for both homeowners and the renters.

“It is more a quality of life issue,” says trustee Leonard Zinnati who supported the change, citing his own experiences with frequent noise and disruption from his neighbors’ rental property in the past.

During the hearing, several members testified that short term renters have negatively impacted their life. Some complained that they had to call the police multiple times due to loud noises and were met with “mixed success.”

This change is significant for homeowners in Southampton as it will impact future renters. The area is known for properties convenient for big family celebrations and bachelor parties. With a 14-day minimum rental period in place and already high prices of the property, it remains to be seen how it will impact local revenue generation.