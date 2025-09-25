Southold Historical Museum Welcomes Fall with Arts Fair & Golf Tournament

The Antique, Fine Art, and Crafts Fair begins Sept. 27 at the Southold Historical Museum.

Fall is high season on the North Fork, and the Southold Historical Museum is taking advantage of this.

The season kicks off with the Autumn Antique, Fine Art, and Crafts Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 and 28, at the Museum’s Maple Lane Campus. Partnering with the Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, the Museum will transform its historic grounds into a bustling market filled with treasures old and new. Visitors can expect to find an eclectic mix of antiques, fine art, handmade pottery, photography, unique crafts, and vintage collectibles — offering something for every taste and budget.

Live music will provide a lively soundtrack as guests stroll the picturesque campus, lending the event the feel of a small-town festival. Families, collectors, and art enthusiasts are all welcome to enjoy a day that blends cultural discovery with the charm of Southold’s history. Admission is by a suggested $5 donation per adult, which benefits both the Museum and the Guild, and includes entry into a raffle with the chance to win a prize.

The festivities continue the following week with the Museum’s annual “History in the Making” Golf Tournament, scheduled for Monday, October 6, at the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue. Participants will enjoy a full day on the greens, complete with use of the driving range, cart, locker, refreshments, contests, and prizes. A gift bag, dinner, and drinks round out the experience.

For non-golfers, a dinner-only package offers a way to take part in the evening celebration, making the event inclusive for all who want to support the museum. More than just a day of camaraderie and friendly competition, the tournament plays a vital role as a fundraiser, helping the Museum continue its mission to preserve and share Southold’s rich history. Businesses and individuals can also contribute by becoming sponsors, gaining visibility while supporting a meaningful cause.

With both the arts fair and the golf outing on the calendar, the Southold Historical Museum is offering the community a chance to celebrate creativity, tradition, and history while directly supporting the preservation of local heritage.

For more information and vendor inquiries for the arts festival, contact Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild at 631-734-6382 or oldtownguild@aol.com.

For more information on the museum’s events, visit SoutholdHistorical.org/Upcoming, or call 631-765-5500.